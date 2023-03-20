Eurotech announces a new secure edge AI portfolio complying with the IEC62443 cybersecurity standard

Eurotech lines up the largest portfolio of cybersecurity-certified edge AI solutions for the industrial, energy and road vehicles markets

AMARO, Italy, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a leading multinational company for Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announces its newest edge servers with scalable, cybersecurity certified - AI capabilities.

Eurotech's secure edge AI portfolio (PRNewsfoto/Eurotech) (PRNewswire)

Cyber-threats have become endemic and severely expose states and businesses of all sizes to the risk of loss of data, interruption of services, and direct or indirect monetary impact. Recent surveys have reported that most enterprises face cyber-attacks repeatedly, breaches often originate from a compromised business partner, and the related costs are passed on to customers.

"That is why, after establishing ourselves as pioneers in secure edge solutions by launching our ReliaGATE 10-14 as the first IEC 62443-4-2 cybersecurity certified IoT Edge Gateway, we are proud to introduce the largest portfolio of cyber security-certified edge AI solutions for the industrial, energy and road vehicles markets" states Marco Carrer, Eurotech CTO.

ReliaCOR 30-11

Compact fanless edge IPC, AWS certified

10 th gen (soon 12 th gen) Intel Core low power

Dual Removable Storage up to 1.92TB, 2x 1GbE

Selection criteria: when high reliability is required in a compact form factor

ReliaCOR 44-11

Compact edge AI for machine vision and inference

Qualified for AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT Core

10 th gen (soon 12 th gen) Intel Core high performance

NVIDIA A2 GPU

Dual removable storage up to 3.84TB, 4x 10GbE

Selection criteria: for stationary or mobile machine vision applications requiring a small form factor. Automotive version available

ReliaCOR 40-12

Compact ruggedized fanless edge server

Ready for AWS and Azure certification

12 th gen Intel Core low power

Up to 3TB SSD storage, 2x Mini PCIe expansion slots

IoT connectivity ready: WiFi/GNSS/BT, 4G/5G cellular

Selection criteria: when workload consolidation is required at the edge in a compact form factor and industrial environmental conditions

ReliaCOR 54-12

Ruggedized edge AI server

12 th gen Intel Core high performance

Up to 3TB SSD storage, 2x Mini PCIe + 3x PCIe expansion slots

Up to 2x NVIDIA latest gen GPU

IoT connectivity ready: WiFi/GNSS/BT, 4G/5G cellular

Selection criteria: when workload consolidation meets AI and machine vision at the edge in industrial environmental conditions, and requires scalability to accommodate evolving use cases

On all Eurotech's ReliaCOR products, unauthorized accesses and data manipulations are prevented by a layered secure architecture. System integrity and code/data authenticity are protected by a TPM 2.0, an innovative, always-on, anti-tamper monitor and Secure Boot.

Edge connectivity to assets is protected and greatly simplified by Eurotech security-hardened Linux operating system, Everyware Software Framework (ESF) middleware and Everyware Cloud (EC) remote device management platform.

ESF makes it possible to set up and connect assets to the cloud in a matter of hours as it provides low-code/no-code web-based visual data flow programming and native support for AWS IoT Core and Azure IoT Hub / IoT Central. EC simplifies deployments at scale and remote management of digital twins thanks to its novel Zero-Trust Provisioning protocol.

Our certified edge-to-cloud solutions have been validated in the field and deployed at scale by major industrial players, including a collaboration with ABB, where the IoT Edge Gateway has been deployed for customers optimizing their digital transformation journey.

"Cybersecurity is top priority for ABB," says Luca Cavalli, ABB Electrification Ecosystem Manager. "The adoption of cybersecurity standards like IEC 62443, is a key driver to create secure edge/cloud solutions. It is also essential for the development of a solid partner ecosystem and enables the acceleration of digital adoption. Eurotech converged edge solution demonstrably meet our highest expectations in terms of scalability, ease of deployment and system-level cybersecurity."

The new ReliaCOR portfolio, augmented by Eurotech IoT Edge Framework and Management Platform, brings a fresh breeze to the digital transformation world, providing state-of-the-art, certified cybersecurity solutions to large-scale edge AI deployments.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions – complete with services, software and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring and to High Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created also for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Learn more

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030772/Eurotech.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897403/Eurotech_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Eurotech) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eurotech