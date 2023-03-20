FIRST WATCH LAUNCHES NEW SPRING MENU INSPIRED BY THE TROPICS

Alongside its full menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes, First Watch invites customers to experience a flavorful getaway – beaming with premium proteins from land and sea – available nationwide through May 28

BRADENTON, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As springtime brings brighter days and new adventures, First Watch – the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 470 restaurants nationwide – offers customers a taste of paradise with its newest chef-driven, seasonal offerings. From a fresh juice inspired by the fruitful shores of the Tropics to a seaside elevation of its classic Avocado Toast, the concept's new Spring menu – available for a limited time only – has everything needed to escape the everyday with each bite.

You'll find new inspiration in our Tacos Al Pastor Hash, Crab & Avocado Toast, and Tropical Sunrise juice.

"Every seasonal menu at First Watch brings with it years of testing and refining, but we've been chasing this particular one for nearly half a decade and we're proud to finally give these recipes the spotlight they deserve," said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy for First Watch. "You'll find new inspiration in our Tacos Al Pastor Hash, a superstar dish straight from the streets of Mexico City, but also familiar comfort in the freshness of our Crab & Avocado Toast or natural sweetness in our Bananas Foster French Toast, made with hand-braided challah bread. Pairing perfectly with all of these is our newest juice, Tropical Sunrise, which brings together a light, refreshing combination of fresh fruit, like strawberries and pineapples juiced in-house daily, that'll leave you feeling refreshed and ready for your next adventure."

First Watch's new seasonal menu selections are available nationwide* through May 28 and include:

Tacos Al Pastor Hash - Crispy pork al pastor, fresh pineapple and seasoned potatoes topped with two cage-free eggs cooked any style, fresh avocado, house-pickled red onions, Cotija cheese, cilantro and lime crema. Served with a side of warm tortillas.

Crab & Avocado Toast - Wild-caught lump crab and fresh smashed avocado on top of our whole grain artisan toast with house-pickled red onions, EVOO, fresh herbs and Maldon sea salt. Served with two basted cage-free eggs.

Bananas Foster French Toast - Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with freshly sliced bananas, pecans and caramel sauce and lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

From the Juice Bar:

Tropical Sunrise - Mango, pineapple, strawberry and lime.

With its newest seasonal menu, First Watch has also unveiled two new offerings to its brunch cocktail program – the first expansion since its initial rollout in 2020 – at participating locations nationwide. In addition to the concept's unique creations like the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk and Million Dollar Bloody Mary, customers will now be able to enjoy a spiked version of its popular ombre lavender lemonade, Purple Haze, and a shareable pitcher of its signature sangria, mixed in-house.

Spiked Lavender Lemonade – New Amsterdam 5X Distilled Vodka, lemon, cane sugar, butterfly pea flower tea and a hint of lavender.

Blackberry Bramble Sangria – A signature blend of Merlot, mixed berries and apple with a squeeze of orange and lime. Served in a pitcher that pours 2-3 servings.

First Watch's new specialties are the latest in its revolving seasonal menu, which follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season, five times a year. These flavorful, limited-time offerings are available to order alongside its robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with First Watch specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily), Spiked Lavender Lemonade and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. In 2021, First Watch was recognized as FSR Magazine's Best Menu and as the fastest-growing full-service restaurant chain based on unit growth. There are more than 470 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

