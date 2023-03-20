FULCRUM COLLECTIVE - SELLS 1ST BRAND CONCEPT GEN Z WITHIN A YEAR AFTER ITS LAUNCH

Fulcrum Collective's water brand, GEN Z, blazed onto the market and was acquired by Langers, a family-owned juice company, within a year

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes a trendsetter to spot one. Fulcrum Collective , a firm with a century of collective experience in business and investment strategy, CPG, brand marketing and corporate coaching, announced that its first brand, GEN Z , has closed on acquisition in less than a year from Fulcrum's initial launch. Fulcrum's partners draw their expertise and extensive network from years of driving fiscal and marketing success at some of the largest household brands, including Walmart, Welch's, Gatorade, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Amazon, Barilla, Betty Crocker and more. Fulcrum Collective sets to identify, support and guide emerging brands to create enduring value and positive change.

The acquisition of GEN Z demonstrates Fulcrum Collective's ability to spot great companies with big upside. The firm plans to expand its presence as partner and point of leverage for a handful of emerging GPG founders with mutual fit. Fulcrum Collective is poised to continue identifying, assisting and guiding courageous founders, building successful brands and scaling visionary businesses.

"We are proud to see our first brand grow so rapidly in the beverage industry. We founded Fulcrum Collective to invest not just in companies, but the leaders behind them. We believe good people paired with great ideas can lead to the best businesses. Our experience has made us wiser; it hasn't hardened us. It made us empathetic to the lonely founder, their position and the weight of strategic decisions," said Fulcrum Collective Managing Partner, Doug Batie.

Fulcrum Collective partners with emerging brands and the leaders behind them. Led by a trailblazing group with 100-plus years of expertise in business and investment strategy, consumer product goods, brand marketing and corporate coaching Fortune 100 companies, the team believes good people paired with great ideas can lead to the best businesses.

Doug Batie (Managing Partner) and Neil Mellers (Senior Partner) founded Fulcrum Collective alongside Legacy Partners Justin Whaley and Steve Graves. The firm partners with startups and early-stage businesses to provide strategic and financial capital with a focus on CPG and technology. Fulcrum Collective is committed to partnerships of mutuality and integrity that grow with proven business-building playbooks.

