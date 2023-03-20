HALO TOP INTRODUCES NEW FROZEN YOGURT POPS MADE WITH ICELANDIC-STYLE SKYR YOGURT

Halo Top's new frozen treat brings together creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and the taste of fresh off the vine berries

LE MARS, Iowa, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading better-for-you ice cream brand you know and love now has your new favorite go-to snack! Introducing Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops – a mix of delicious creamy yogurt, crunchy granola, and real fruit for that perfect on-the-go snack that will have you reaching into the freezer every chance you get.

Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops are made with Icelandic Skyr-style yogurt and packed with real fruit and granola in every bite. At 110 calories per pop and 4g of protein, you can indulge in the Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops in a way you can feel good about.

"Our fans know and love our ice creams and other frozen dessert options, but we wanted to give them a go-to snack for any time of day that brings all the indulgence of Halo Top plus a burst of protein and flavor," said Pete Gargula, Halo Top brand manager. "An Icelandic Skyr style frozen yogurt pop was the perfect solution. It's creamy, it's hearty, and you can feel good about grabbing one at any time of day.

Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops will be available in two tasty flavors:

Triple Berry: creamy frozen yogurt, crunchy granola and blue berries to satisfy your cravings and sweet tooth. It's like a smoothie bowl morphed into a frozen pop—but better (110 calories).

Strawberry: creamy frozen yogurt, crunchy granola and real strawberries. It's like a portable parfait you'll crave all day (110 calories).

As a leader in the better-for-you category, Halo Top is always looking for new and innovative ways to craft quality treats fans will love and feel good about eating. Frozen Yogurt Pops are the newest innovation from Halo Top following a line of baked goods earlier this year. The brand has a wide array of frozen options from light ice cream pints and pops, fruit pops and sorbets and keto-friendly products. Halo Top's new Frozen Yogurt Pops can be found in the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide (SRP: $5.49).

Learn more about Halo Top's new Frozen Yogurt Pops and discover where to find the surprisingly better for you snack near you at www.halotop.com.

About Halo Top

Halo Top was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

