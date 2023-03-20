SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW TOP SALES EXECUTIVE

CAMDEN, N.J., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) announced today that Troy A. Poston has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, effective April 1st. Poston was previously Regional Vice President, Eastern Region for Subaru of America. In his new role, Poston is responsible for regional sales offices, field operations, vehicle planning and logistics, market development and sales operations. Poston replaces Jeffrey A. Walters who was named President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1st.

Effective April 1, 2023, Troy A. Poston, currently Regional Vice President, Eastern Region, will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales, Subaru of America, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"Troy brings a passion for our customers, excellent relationships with our Subaru retailers and a deep knowledge of the Subaru sales network," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "His leadership will be critical moving forward as we look to grow our sales and move past the production constraints of the past few years and begin the launch of a new and more electrified product line-up."

Poston has been with Subaru of America for 26 years and has held numerous executive positions including Regional Vice President Eastern Region, Vice President of Vehicle Planning and Logistics, Dallas Fort Worth Zone Director, Director of Field and Distributor Operations, and Director of Sales for the Western Region. Before joining SOA in 1997, Poston held a combination of sales and management roles at several new car dealerships in Texas and a District Sales Manager position with the Chrysler Corporation.



Poston holds a bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

