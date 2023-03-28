Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Oscar J. Horton to Its Board of Directors

The Florida business leader brings deep experience in enterprise growth and strong community relationships to the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors.

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH), one of the leading academic medical centers in the country, today announced the addition of Oscar J. Horton to its Board of Directors.

"The Tampa General Board of Directors is excited to welcome Oscar. His extensive knowledge and experience, paired with his strong ties within our community, will position us well to work with the executive leadership team on strategic planning and designing what's next for Tampa General and how that will shape the future of health care and medical research in Tampa Bay and beyond," said Phil Dingle, chairman of the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors.

Upon approval of his appointment last month, Horton joined 14 other members on the Tampa General Board of Directors, adding to the Board's collective breadth and depth of expertise across various industries, including real estate, finance, health care, private equity and more.

Horton is the chairman and CEO of Horton Holdings LLC, which owns and oversees the operations of Sun State International and Sun State Real Estate. Horton spent 25 years at International Truck & Engine's financial corporation, ultimately serving as the vice president and general manager of the company's Foundry Business, where he was responsible for overall profitability and multiple critical segments of the business. He currently serves as president and CEO of Sun State International, where he increased revenue, profitability, employee morale, and customer satisfaction. Under his leadership, Sun State International has grown to one of the largest minority-owned businesses in Tampa Bay.

"We look forward to working closely with Oscar in his new role as a board member," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "We're confident Oscar will bring an important and unique perspective as we strive to expand access to world-class care, further develop our cutting-edge Research and Medical District, and leverage our shared community relationships to improve the health and wellbeing of people throughout the Tampa Bay region."

Active in the Tampa Bay community, Horton serves on the Board of Directors for the Bank of Tampa, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, and the University of South Florida's Board of Trustees. Previously, he served as chairman of the Board of the Academy Prep Center of Tampa, and as a board member for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Jacksonville Branch.

