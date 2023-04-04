Cornbread Hemp® Poised for Expansion After Successful Fundraising

CBD brand's triple-digit revenue growth and vertical integration promise disruption in the wellness industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornbread Hemp, one of the country's top-selling CBD brands, announced today the successful closing of their seed round of fundraising. The Kentucky-based company marked the occasion by sharing news that they have also acquired their processing and manufacturing partner to become vertically integrated.

Since its founding in 2019, Cornbread Hemp has seen exponential growth, projecting more than $20 million in revenue for 2023, due to the success of their CBD gummies . The company has also been a significant job creator in the local economy, increasing its staff from just two employees in 2019 to more than thirty in 2023.

"The cornerstone of our growth is our industry-defining standards," said Eric Zipperle, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cornbread Hemp. "As customers become more educated on the topic, they are demanding high quality products, not just convenience. They want USDA organic, full spectrum CBD, and they want to know where it's coming from."

By acquiring their hemp processor, Cornbread Hemp now has full control of their supply chain as one of the only CBD brands in America to become vertically integrated.

"This is a step towards realizing our vision of setting the gold standard for hemp and cannabis," said Jim Higdon, co-founder of Cornbread Hemp. "We want our customers to experience peace of mind, knowing exactly where their hemp was grown, how their CBD products were made, and that those products were made with the highest commitment to safety and quality."

As a testament to the company's premium products, more than 50,000 American households have welcomed Cornbread Hemp products into their lives as a reliable tool to help address their self-care needs or those of a loved one.

About Cornbread Hemp®:

Cornbread Hemp was founded in 2019 by cousins Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon. Drawing from Kentucky's 250-year legacy of growing hemp, as well as the state's unique climate and soil, Cornbread Hemp set out to provide access to the highest-quality cannabis products available in America. Today, Cornbread Hemp is the only brand to offer full spectrum, USDA organic CBD products with up to 2 mg of THC per serving. In 2023, Cornbread Hemp upgraded its manufacturing facilities to become one of the only vertically integrated CBD companies in the U.S., helping to ensure quality and support distribution. Cornbread Hemp's line of products includes gummies, oils, capsules, topicals and pet products, and is available online to customers in all 50 states and every U.S. territory. For more information, visit https://learn.cornbreadhemp.com/press/

