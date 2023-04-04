Guidehouse Insights Names Sentient Energy Leading Distribution Grid Sensing and Measurement Solutions Vendor

Market growth fueled by ongoing transition to a digital and decentralized grid



BOULDER, Colo., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights assesses the market for the distribution grid sensing and measurement space.

Utilities are becoming more sophisticated in their ability to leverage the data collected by distribution grid sensors, deploying advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) and other powerful analytics solutions. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Sentient Energy is the leading distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions vendor.

"The market for advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions is reaching an inflection point, spurred by accelerating deployment of distributed energy resources (DER), particularly behind the meter, growing resiliency demands on the part of regulatory bodies worldwide, and increased instances of devastating storm and wildfire events," says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "While visibility into the distribution grid has historically been low relative to the transmission grid, the stage is set for accelerated demand for advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions."

Several market drivers are propelling the adoption of distribution sensing and measurement globally. Largely, this growth is fueled by the ongoing transition to a digital and decentralized grid. Mounting DER penetration is another key market driver. In areas where EV or PV solar penetration is growing, utilities must understand the changing load profiles on those feeders. A high degree of overnight EV charging or a concentrated area of rooftop solar panels can drastically alter the timing and scale of a utility's energy demand versus what it may have experienced over many decades of relatively stable load growth, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Advanced Distribution Grid Sensing and Measurement Vendors, assesses the competitive landscape for advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement solutions providers, and how well different companies are positioned to address customer needs. This report is intended to help market participants better understand their competitors' solution offerings, differentiation, and track record in deploying advanced distribution grid sensors and supporting analytics. The report includes profiles of 12 advanced distribution grid sensing and measurement vendors and ranks them according to Strategy and Execution scores. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

