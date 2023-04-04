Inphlu Announces Integration with ChatGPT to Enhance Employee Advocacy Platform

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inphlu, a leading employee advocacy platform, announced its integration of ChatGPT, a cutting-edge language model developed by OpenAI. Inphlu enables businesses to leverage their employee's influence on social media platforms by streamlining content creation and sharing. The integration with ChatGPT will empower employees to create and post original content with greater ease.

Inphlu, a leading employee advocacy platform, announced its integration of ChatGPT, a cutting-edge language model developed by OpenAI. (PRNewswire)

As businesses increasingly rely on social media to reach their audiences, employee advocacy has become a critical component of marketing strategies. Creating and sharing high-quality content can be time-consuming and challenging. By empowering employees to share company messaging on their social media channels, businesses can expand their reach and boost engagement.

The integration of ChatGPT makes this process easier by providing employees with an advanced content creation tool. ChatGPT uses natural language processing to generate written content in a conversational style that is both engaging and informative.

"Our goal with Inphlu has always been to help companies unlock the full potential of their employees as advocates," said Joshua Reid, Founder & CEO of Inphlu. "The integration with ChatGPT will take this to the next level by providing our users with a powerful tool for creating high-quality content that resonates with their audiences."

In addition to the content creation benefits, the integration with ChatGPT will also enable Inphlu to provide advanced analytics and insights. By analyzing the performance of employee-generated content, Inphlu can provide businesses with valuable feedback on what works and what doesn't, allowing them to refine their messaging and improve engagement.

Additionally, Inphlu's employee advocacy platform helps companies build a strong employer brand and increase talent acquisition and retention by empowering employees to post authentic social media content.

Inphlu is one of the first companies to marry employee advocacy with ChatGPT. The integration represents a significant advancement in employee advocacy technology.

The new integration allows users to create industry-specific content based on simple, plain-language directions. The copy and imagery are seamlessly delivered to connected social channels through the Inphlu platform.

About Inphlu:

Inphlu is a leading employee advocacy platform that enables businesses to harness the power of their employees as advocates on social media. With a range of features designed to empower employees and streamline content creation and sharing, Inphlu helps businesses to increase their reach and engagement while building brand awareness and trust.

For more information, visit the Inphlu website at www.inphlu.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE inphlu