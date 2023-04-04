NJBIZ Honors Sharp's Tracy Shust as a 2023 Leaders in Finance Award Winner

MONTVALE, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) announced today that Tracy Shust, Senior Director and National Controller of Sharp Business Systems, has been recognized as a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Finance. The accolade honors financial executives and leaders in New Jersey who make meaningful contributions to their organization's success and the community at large.

Tracy Shust, Senior Director and National Controller of Sharp Business Systems (PRNewswire)

Tracy has worked for Sharp for 14 years. As a financial executive she works with leadership teams across the country, providing valuable insight on financial policies and how business decisions can impact Sharp's growth and profitability. Outside of work, Tracy is actively involved in various community and charitable organizations, including local schools, churches, food pantries, Habitat for Humanity and youth sports. She enjoys organizing fundraising events that provide support in various forms, such as food drives, holiday gifts and supporting U.S. troops.

"Tracy is indispensable to the organization and has proven to be one of our most valued internal business partners," said Joe O'Malley, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems. "Her versatility, dedication and passion allow her to provide our team with exceptional financial expertise. We are very proud to have Tracy on our team and are grateful for her commitment to Sharp Business Systems' successes."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Finance Award selection process involved independent judges with extensive experience in the financial industry who evaluated nominees based on involvement in their industries and communities, as well as their innovative ideas, energy and achievements.

The list was officially announced on March 20th on the NJBIZ website. An honoree event will take place April 25th, in Somerset, New Jersey.

