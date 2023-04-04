SJSemi Signed $340 Million of C+ Financing

JIANGYIN, China, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SJ Semiconductor Corporation ("SJSemi") announced that it has signed $340 million of C+ financing with serial investors recently. The closing of US dollar funding has been made while RMB funding will be closed after the completion of necessary ODI (outbound direct investment) approval procedures. The participating investors include Legend Capital, Goldstone Investment, Jade Stone Venture, Shang Qi Capital, Leafoison Capital, TCL Capital, China Fortune-innovation Capital and GLP-C&D Capital, etc. Existing shareholders who added more include Oriza Rivertown and Oriza Hua Capital. The Company will keep open for more US dollar funding to join. After the completion of Series C+ financing, the total Capital raised will exceed $1 billion and bring company valuation close to $2 billion.

Previously, Shenzhen Yuanzhi, CFTC, Hengxu Capital and Legend Capital have become the shareholders of the Company by the share transfer of IC Fund.

SJSemi is the pioneer of 12-inch MEOL (Middle-End-Of-Line) foundry in China. It has been well-known by its 12-inch high-density bumping, WLCSP (wafer level chip scale package) and Testing service, and serving leading IC companies overseas and domestically. Utilizing Bumping and RDL technologies, leveraging its advantage of front-end fab management and quality system, SJSemi now is able to provide high performance advanced packaging based on silicon interposer, fan-out wafer and substrate to satisfy increasing strong demand in markets such as smart phone, networking, data center, artificial intelligence and automotive industry.

In 2022, SJSemi has further strengthened resilience of its supply chain, gained 17% growth in annual revenue by solidifying overseas business and expanding domestic market. Recent years, SJSemi keeps large size of capacity expansion and R&D spending, which helps on market share and emerging business opportunities. The Series C+ initial signing is beyond expectations, and will further enhance the company's comprehensive technical strength in the field of high-performance advanced packaging.

About SJSemi

SJ Semiconductor Corporation was registered and established in August 2014. Starting with the advanced 12-inch bumping and RDL, SJSemi aims to offer first-class Middle-End-Of-Line (MEOL) manufacturing and testing services and develop the advanced 3D Multi-Die Integration technology and solutions. It is committed to providing a convenient one-stop service to supply high quality and efficient chips for local and international customers, as well as help strengthening their global competitiveness.

View original content:

SOURCE SJ Semiconductor Co.