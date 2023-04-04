Strategic Solution Partners Welcomes New F&B, Engineering, and Technology Experts to its Consulting Team

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Solution Partners (SSP), a comprehensive hospitality solutions provider, further diversifies its consulting division to provide hotel operators with ROI-oriented, executive-level advice in all hospitality disciplines.

From left to right: Guy Reinbold, José Noble, and Robert Jones. (PRNewswire)

SSP has recently focused on expanding its consulting team, composed solely of executive-level professionals, to provide hotel operators with the level of knowledge they might not otherwise have access to on a long-term basis.

The most recent additions include:

Robert Jones

José Noble

Guy Reinbold

Robert Jones is the owner of Great Waters Companies, LLC, has 35+ years of hospitality experience in multiple on-property roles, and currently focuses on asset protection and operational efficiencies. As the Vice President of Engineering and Facilities at Marriott, Jones was responsible for as many as 410 managed properties and his skill set includes technology implementation, capital planning, property condition assessments, engineering operations reviews, and more. He has designed multiple long-term capital planning and preventative maintenance solutions for multiple clients with portfolios from 10 to 250+ hotels and partners with the best vendors and service providers to bring clients state-of-the-art solutions for their business needs.

With more than 30 years of technology experience, José Noble has an extensive background in all aspects of hospitality technology and cross-functional business operations. His experience includes working with Thompson Hotels, Joi De Vivre Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, IHG Brands & independent boutique hotels. Noble's main areas of expertise are technology systems support, managed IT services, project-based IT, digital technology services, and cyber security management. He is an analytical, conceptual thinker who effectively partners with senior managers to assess opportunities, facilitate strategic decisions, and drive successful implementations.

Guy Reinbold has more than 40 years of F&B leadership experience. He focuses on driving revenue and ancillary income for owners by maintaining cost controls, creating fresh F&B concepts based on market location, and sourcing quality products while complying with brand standards.

During his 38-year tenure as Vice President of Food and Beverage at Marriott International, he was highly regarded for his continuous improvement methods while maintaining quality, presentation, and standards of plated food across all brands. He also served as a corporate executive chef for Renaissance Hotels and Resorts.

You can learn more about SSP's consulting services and schedule a free consultation on their website.

Contact:

Jacqueline Villamil

jvillamil@strategicsolutionpartners.com

Strategic Solution Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strategic Solution Partners