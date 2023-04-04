THORNE HEALTHTECH SHARES RESULTS OF COLLABORATIVE CLINICAL TRIAL WITH MAYO CLINIC AND HEALTHTECH CONNEX, INC. - "THE EFFECTS OF A DIETARY SUPPLEMENT ON BRAIN FUNCTION AND STRUCTURE IN JUNIOR A ICE HOCKEY PLAYERS"

Significant positive findings from a double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial that measured brain function in ice hockey players over a season

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN ), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, today shared significant positive findings as a result of a collaborative trial with Mayo Clinic and HealthTech Connex, Inc. – "The effects of a dietary supplement on brain function and structure in Junior A ice hockey players: a prospective randomized trial." The results are now available on Medrxiv.

The double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial measured the brain function of 30 ice hockey players over the course of their season. The trial was led by Mayo Clinic's Dr. Michael Stuart who was the Principal Investigator. The purpose of the study was to determine whether a nutritional supplement – designed to address specific mechanisms of action associated with head impact – could favorably affect those functions over the course of a hockey season. Participants went through baseline brain function testing at the beginning of the season, then consumed either Thorne's SynaQuell® or a placebo daily for the duration of their season. At the end of the study, the same brain function tests were repeated and compared.

The following are the study's findings:

For all participants – those with and without a history of prior concussions – there were significant positive changes in the following when comparing the SynaQuell group to the placebo group:

For all participants, there were trend differences when comparing the SynaQuell group to the placebo group in the following areas:

In participants who had a history of concussions there were additional significant positive changes when comparing the SynaQuell group to the placebo group:

For all participants, the SynaQuell group showed notable improvement over the placebo group in these important measures of brain function and brain processing speed

"This is the first evidence of its kind to showcase the use of SynaQuell as a nutrient blend for supporting brain health in athletes engaged in a contact sport," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "The evidence obtained and the analysis performed in this trial is mission critical to the truly massive potential that SynaQuell has as it relates to supporting healthy brain function across a wide range of individuals, including athletes across various levels and ages, the military, children, and more. Thorne is laser-focused on making sure we get SynaQuell into the hands of individuals who will benefit from it most, including elite athletes in high-impact sports."

"We believe this is the first study around nutritional support that highlights a demonstrative improvement of critical measures of brain function and structure over the period of a contact sport season where repetitive head impacts occurred," said Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, Co-Founder of HealthTech Connex and developer of the NeuroCatch Platform used in the study as an objective measure of brain function.

The full study and results are expected to be available later this year. For more details on the recently completed and ongoing clinical trials related to the effect of SynaQuell on brain function being conducted at the Mayo Clinic, visit clinicaltrials.gov #s NCT05041192 and NCT05498818.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

