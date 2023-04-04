Victoria's Secret Announces Return of Adriana Lima With New Heavenly Eau de Parfum Campaign

The signature fragrance collection relaunches with a new look and feel, featuring a beloved brand icon.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announced the newest Heavenly Eau de Parfum campaign, highlighting the brand's timeless fragrance with global fashion icon, mother and advocate, Adriana Lima. This fragrance campaign marks her return to the brand, with more to come throughout the year.

Captured by visionary photographer Sølve Sundsbø, Lima embodies Heavenly's signature warmth and luminous glow within the campaign. The imagery evokes a light and airy ambiance, a nod to the fresh and sophisticated notes within the perfume. The reimagined bottle was designed to complement the timeless radiance of the fragrance.

"I'm so excited to be working with Victoria's Secret again, the brand has always been like family to me. Being the face of this iconic campaign and fragrance is so special because it beautifully compliments a woman's radiance, which is symbolic of Victoria's Secret's inspiring mission of celebrating every woman. It was amazing being on set again with everyone, and we had the best time bringing this message to life through this timeless fragrance," said Lima.

"It is an honor to have a global icon return as the face of our new Heavenly Eau de Parfum campaign. Adriana is not only a beloved part of the Victoria's Secret family, but she also encapsulates the essence that makes this fragrance a treasured favorite. As always, Adriana's captivating energy on the set of this campaign brought the glamorous and luminous feel of this fragrance to the next level, and we can't wait to share it with everyone," said Tracy Deleu, Vice President of Creative for Victoria's Secret Beauty & PINK.

This Eau de Parfum opens with a hint of effervescent fruits, and transitions into a bouquet of romantic white florals at its heart: freesia, lotus and jasmine. Enveloped in gold musk, creamy sandalwood and bourbon vanilla, this signature fragrance is pure, sophisticated warmth.

The full Heavenly collection also includes Heavenly Dream Angel Eau de Parfum, a radiant gourmand fragrance that includes notes of raspberry nectar, amber crystals and prismatic musk. The facets within the fragrance reveal a bright strength with tender depth; the bright sister to a luminous classic.

To shop the Heavenly fragrance collection, visit https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/vs/beauty/heavenly-dream-angels-fragrances as well as retail locations nationwide.

About Victoria's Secret Beauty

Victoria's Secret Beauty is America's #1 fragrance brand* with iconic, award-winning scents like Bombshell, Tease, and Heavenly. With an ever-evolving collection of beauty essentials—including eau de parfums, mists, candles, and beyond—they empower all to discover and embrace a routine that makes them feel their best. Victoria's Secret Beauty's fashion-forward accessories add a touch of elegance and flair to any outfit, from the latest handbags to the best cosmetic cases and more.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is the world's largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. With nearly 1,400 retail stores worldwide and a predominately female workforce of more than 30,000, Victoria's Secret boasts the largest team of specialty trained bra fit experts worldwide. Victoria's Secret is committed to inspiring women around the world with products and experiences that uplift and champion them and their journey while creating lifelong relationships and advocating for positive change.

