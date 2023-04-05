COLLABORATION PLATFORM ITERATION X LAUNCHES WITH $4.7 MILLION IN SEED INCLUDING FROM FOUNDERS OF AIRCALL, TYPEFORM AND OYSTER

Iteration X empowers teams to iterate faster and more efficiently on their products, Funding Round Led by Connect Ventures

PARIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iteration X, which allows teams to collaborate and iterate directly on their live products and websites, today announced it had raised $4.7 million in seed funding .

Iteration X Logo (PRNewswire)

The round was led by Connect Ventures, which has previously invested in companies like Typeform and Truelayer, alongside La Famiglia, Diaspora Ventures and various angels that include Jonathan Anguelov (Co-founder, Aircall), Nicolas Dessaigne (Co-founder, Algolia and Group Partner, YC), Thibaud Elziere (Founder & CEO, eFounders/Folk), Tony Jamous (Founder & CEO, Oyster), Jeremy Le Van (Co-founder, Sunrise), David Okuniev (Co-founder, Typeform) and Peder Stahe (CPO at Kry and previously CPO at iZettle).

Co-Founders Mehdi Djabri, Aymeric Sans and Flora Michalon started building Iteration X in early 2021 after working together at several startups in San Francisco and Paris. The product-centric team was frustrated with the iteration process once products were live, so they developed Iteration X to solve inefficiencies and technical hurdles associated with building web products.

"Teams are wasting considerable time capturing and fixing issues on their web products and going back-and-forth with their teammates, sending screenshots, emails, messages and videos. This becomes increasingly painful as products grow and teams increase in size or when agencies are working with multiple clients" said Mehdi Djabri, CEO and Co-Founder of Iteration X.

Iteration X allows teams to collaborate directly on their live products and websites without switching context. This empowers non-technical teams to capture issues with their full context, as well as annotate and propose new solutions directly on the page without having to switch tools.

"Iteration X has allowed us to collaborate with more than fifty employees on the redesign of our website and save 30% of our time. The contextual aspect and the ease of capturing issues and exchanging ideas means it is much more effective than anything I've seen before" said Charlotte Graff, Studio Manager at Aircall .

PMs, designers, developers and marketers save time and increase productivity through a more natural and actionable approach than the standard screenshots, videos and tasks and the platform also integrates with several existing tools and workflows such as JIRA, Slack, Notion and Asana.

"We love design-led companies and Iteration X is a powerful innovation in product and web design'' said Pietro Bezza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Connect Ventures . "Iteration X fits well into our 'in-context collaboration' thesis. That is, fixing a broken workflow across multi-functional teams through a product that augments on point, contextual collaboration. Mehdi has a compelling vision of the future of digital design and how to improve product development better and faster. We're thrilled to partner with him and with the Iteration X team in their journey" he added.

To learn more about Iteration X, visit: https://www.iterationx.com/

About Iteration X

Iteration X allows design, development and marketing teams to capture and share issues and collaborate on them directly in-context on live digital products. Where previously these teams would rely on endless and hard to track screenshots, annotations, videos and task lists, now they can share in seconds with 1 click.

