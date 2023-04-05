Hyundai IONIQ 6 Sweeps World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year

IONIQ 6 honored by World Car Awards at New York International Auto Show

The Electrified Streamliner is the second straight Hyundai IONIQ model to sweep three major World Car Awards following IONIQ 5's triple wins in 2022

IONIQ 6 can charge 10-80 percent in just 18 minutes, offers a WLTP-rated range of 614 km 1 and features Vehicle-to-Load technology

As a smart mobility solutions provider, Hyundai Motor plans to introduce 17 battery electric vehicle models by 2030

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company's acclaimed IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner has won the prestigious World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year for 2022, lauded by an international jury for its unique aerodynamic design and outstanding all-electric range. World Car Awards revealed the results at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) today.

José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company | president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America and SangYup Lee, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Center, Hyundai Motor Company accept Hyundai’s World Car of the Year awards in New York, April 5, 2023. (PRNewswire)

A jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries chose IONIQ 6 from the top three finalists, all launched in 2022. This is Hyundai's second straight triple honors at the World Car of the Year awards. Last year, the jury named IONIQ 5 the winner in the same categories.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor two years in a row, which recognizes the tremendous talents and unrelenting efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like IONIQ 6 to market," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "This honor reinforces our commitment to be a global leader in vehicle electrification and will serve to embolden our efforts as a smart mobility solutions provider."

"We always want to connect with customers on an emotional level and with the design of the IONIQ 6 we have created truly one of a kind. The daring streamliner styling combines strong emotional appeal with aerodynamic efficiency to give exceptional range," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Inside, we set-out to create a personal studio which offers the mindful space and calm functionality which, we believe, elevates EV design."

IONIQ 6 is the second model in Hyundai's dedicated all-electric lineup brand, IONIQ. It takes full advantage of a bespoke Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture to offer 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes and a spacious interior.

With an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.21, IONIQ 6 is one of the most aerodynamic and energy efficient EVs on the market. The Electrified Streamliner's WLTP rated range on a single charge is 614 km2. The standard 2WD model with 18-inch tire achieves WLTP-rated energy consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km.

IONIQ 6's many features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity with over-the-air (OTA) software updates that offer the ultimate in-car experience. The spacious and ergonomic interior takes full advantage of the elongated 2,950 mm wheelbase to provide an array of empowering features, such as Dual Color Ambient Lighting, Speed Sync Lighting, EV Performance Tune-up and Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD), to enhance the electric mobility experience.

This year, the World Car of the Year jury also named SangYup Lee as the 2023 World Car Person of the Year for his vital contribution to the most stunning and innovative concept and production cars unveiled in 2022, including Hyundai IONIQ 6, the All-new KONA and the N Vision 74 rolling lab.

In addition, IONIQ 6 has won prestigious awards during the past few months as it's been named 'Saloon of the Year' at the 2023 GQ Car Awards and 'New Car of the Year' hosted by Le Guide de l'auto. Plus, it achieved a five-star safety rating and 'Best in Class' selection in the 'Large Family Car' category from Euro NCAP.

The IONIQ brand's winning this year will help to energize Hyundai Motor's efforts to accelerate its electrification strategy and become the world's leading EV maker. Hyundai Motor plans to introduce 17 new BEV models by 2030, including Genesis luxury brand models, and aims to boost annual global BEV sales to 1.87 million units by 2030.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies. More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

1 The statistics provided are based on the Long-Range model (77.4 kWh) with a 2-wheel drive (2WD) configuration and 18-inch tires. The EPA-estimated range equivalence for this model is 361 miles.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 won big at the prestigious 2023 World Car Awards today and was named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. (PRNewswire)

