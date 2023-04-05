Join supply chain practitioners April 25-27 in Music City for groundbreaking presentations and networking

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pack your cowboy boots and hightail it to the Music City—home of Nulogy xChange 2023 for three entertainment and information filled days this April!

Nulogy takes center stage in Nashville for its 2023 xChange conference (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

From April 25-27, 2023, the Embassy Suites in downtown Nashville will be packed to the brim with keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities and more.

"We are thrilled to bring together industry experts, large consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, logistics providers and packaging suppliers to gain insight into today's supply chain challenges, share ideas about how to work smarter and be more productive, and of course make valuable connections with their peers," said Nulogy CEO Jason Tham. "There is no better way to stay informed on the latest market forecasts, analysis and expert opinions around industry trends, challenges and innovations. There's no better opportunity to capitalize on this meeting of minds."

Nulogy xChange kicks off on Tuesday, April 25, with a festive welcome reception and live concert at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry.

Wednesday, April 26, is jam-packed with industry expert roundtables and presentations from:

David Warrick , former Global Supply Chain Technology Officer at Microsoft;

Lora Cecere , renowned industry expert and founder of Supply Chain Insights;

Carl Melville , distinguished author of the Contract Packaging Association's State of the Industry Report;

And more!

The day is capped off with the highly-anticipated North Star Awards Gala and Dinner, which celebrates success stories from Nulogy's customer community.

The final day of the event features plenty of time for product highlights, deep dive workshops, and networking, plus a lively panel discussion with the newly minted Nulogy North Star Award winners, on how they harness Nulogy to adapt and thrive in the ever-changing consumer landscape.

No matter where you operate in the upstream supply chain, here is what you can expect at Nulogy xChange 2023:

Three days of networking with industry peers and partners

Face-to-face time with industry experts and leaders from Nulogy

Interactive panel discussions on critical supply chain issues

In-person demos and workshops on upcoming Nulogy platform features

Concert admission to the world-renowned Grand Ole Opry

Buy two tickets and get one free when you take advantage of our group special, only available for a limited time. Learn more and save your seat at the xChange event site but hurry—spots are going fast!

Nulogy xChange 2023 is proudly sponsored by Formic, OMP, and Southie Autonomy.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy.com

Nulogy takes center stage in Nashville for its 2023 xChange conference (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation