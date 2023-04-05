Viante and New Mexico Alive! Announce Kickoff Event for Roadmap to Prosperity Coalition

Top Advocates for Freedom Gathering to Promote School Choice, Safer Neighborhoods, and More Opportunity in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viante New Mexico 501(c)(4), and New Mexico Alive! 501(c)(4), are excited to announce the public kickoff event for the Roadmap to Prosperity coalition.

Viante and New Mexico Alive! have partnered with some of America's most influential advocates for freedom to champion school choice, safer neighborhoods, and economic opportunity in the Land of Enchantment.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 13th at the Kiva Auditorium in the Albuquerque Convention Center from 6:00pm-8:00pm. All members of the public are invited to attend this free gathering and may RSVP at https://www.roadmaptoprosperity.com/ .

Speakers will include:

Sarah Jane Allen : Founder, New Mexico Alive!

Daniel Garza : President, The LIBRE Initiative

Forrie J. Smith : Actor, Yellowstone / Western Justice

Guy Benson : Host, FOX News Radio Show

Corey DeAngelis : Executive Director, Educational Freedom Institute

Jon Decker : President, Viante & New Mexico Alive!

JC Hernandez: Director of Healthcare, Stand Together

Burly Cain: State Director, Americans for Prosperity - New Mexico

…And more!

This convention marks the beginning of an extensive citizen engagement campaign. Partners in this mission include Americans for Prosperity-NM, the LIBRE Initiative-NM, and Western Justice.

Sponsors of the event include Heritage Action for America, the Association of Builders and Contractors, and Moms for Liberty - Bernalillo County.

On the launch of this new initiative, New Mexico Alive! Founder Sarah Jane Allen stated:

"New Mexicans have been promised a better future for nearly 100 years. We're tired of broken promises and excuses from politicians who have come to accept the status quo at the expense of our families, freedoms, and livelihoods. Today, that changes. We are thrilled to kick off the New Mexico 'Roadmap to Prosperity' initiative with such a star-studded lineup of speakers. New Mexico Alive! has partnered with America's most powerful advocates for freedom, and together we have developed the blueprint to unleash prosperity in our state. We look forward to meaningfully improving the quality of life for all New Mexicans."

Viante Co-Chair Dale Armstrong added:

"For years, Viante has been active in the fight to promote better schools, safer neighborhoods, and more economic prosperity in New Mexico. With the launch of our new coalition effort, we are now expanding that mission—which transcends party lines—and spreading our message all throughout the state. I know our team can get the job done, and I look forward to what's ahead for New Mexico."

New Mexico currently ranks dead last in education and its economy is ranked 43rd in gross domestic product per capita. Since 2017, over 30% of New Mexico's primary care physicians have left the state—with more leaving every day.

As the strength of the Roadmap to Prosperity membership shows, this status quo is no longer acceptable. This coalition marks an inflection point.

The Roadmap to Prosperity coalition looks forward to celebrating more prosperity, opportunity, and the realization of New Mexico's potential at this special event.

About Viante and New Mexico Alive!

Viante New Mexico 501(c)(4), and New Mexico Alive! 501(c)(4), are nonprofit organizations dedicated to promoting school choice, safer neighborhoods, and economic opportunity.

