Electrum Partners with Genesis to Launch Revolutionary Home Electrification Marketplace

Genesis Home offers a seamless solution for Genesis customers to generate and store dependable, clean electric power while lowering barriers to EV adoption.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrum, the nation's leading home electrification marketplace, has partnered with Genesis, a global automaker renowned for its elegant design, high-performance engineering, and personalized service, to launch Genesis Home, a residential electrification ecosystem that provides Genesis customers with a one-stop marketplace to purchase EV chargers, solar panels, and energy storage systems.

Through this partnership, Electrum will provide Genesis with a technology platform, US-based dedicated Energy Advisors trained to guide homeowners through their electrification journey and help them configure their home energy systems, and access to a robust nationwide network of pre-vetted installers.

Genesis Home is designed to offer a unique customer experience by providing a wide range of customizable solutions that can be tailored to fit the specific needs of each homeowner. By leveraging the expertise of Electrum's Energy Advisors and the network of pre-vetted installers, Genesis Home offers a turnkey solution for homeowners who are looking to make the switch to electric mobility while also reducing their carbon footprint.

"Our partnership with Genesis marks a significant step forward for Electrum in our mission to deliver sustainable and affordable home electrification solutions to customers," said Max Aram, chief executive officer of Electrum. "We're thrilled to collaborate with such a great partner and consumer brand to empower EV shoppers to electrify their homes through a seamless electrification marketplace that is built on top of a strong network of contractors."

Genesis' commitment to the highest standards of performance and personalized service aligns with Electrum's mission to deliver the highest level of transparency and choice. The partnership between the two companies is expected to drive innovation in the home electrification space and offer customers a wide range of options for home energy solutions.

Genesis Home currently offers a wide range of home electrification solutions in all major US markets, including EV chargers, solar panels, and energy storage systems. These solutions are compatible with any current Genesis EV model such as the GV60, the Electrified G80, and the Electrified GV70. Customers can visit www.genesis.com for more information.

About Electrum

Electrum is a leading provider of branded home electrification marketplaces, with a mission to deliver sustainable and affordable home electrification solutions to customers. Electrum's technology platform provides access to dedicated Energy Advisors and a national network of pre-vetted contractors for customized installation quotes, empowering communities through transparency and choice. To learn more about Electrum's commitment to sustainable and affordable home electrification solutions, visit their website at www.electrum.co .

About Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

