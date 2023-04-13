Smart Physiotherapy Systems: One-Stop Solution for Pain Patients

WUHAN, China, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhein Laser Technologies Ltd., a leading manufacturer of innovative medical lasers for urologic, aesthetic and physiotherapy markets based in Wuhan and Dusseldorf, reported the great improvement of Smart Physiotherapy Systems that were launched several years ago. These innovative AI integrated systems, including Smart/Smart Ice laser therapy system, PowerCure/PowerCure Pro handheld home laser device and SWAVE-200 electromagnetic shock wave therapeutic apparatus, serve as a milestone in terms of offering one-stop solution for pain patients from home to professional markets.

A number of studies have revealed over 35% of people worldwide are troubled by pain, which remains a major concern for general public. Smart/Smart Ice laser therapy system adopts groundbreaking four wavelengths(635nm/810nm/915nm/980nm) and can penetrate up to 15 cm into the subcutaneous tissue, which greatly improves the treatment efficiency for patients. It's designed for the treatment of deep tissue penetration and uses a high power class IV laser with power up to 60W. Optimal results can be significantly seen after 15-20 minutes' treatment. Besides, 4 working modes and 4 wavelengths are customizable to fully meet customer requirements. These points have propelled Smart/Smart Ice laser therapy system to occupy the leading market shares in the US, Europe, Asia and even the global world.

Angi Nimród Fájdalomközpont- a clinic in Hungary is shown in the picture. Smart laser therapy system is a versatile device that has been widely used in various fields. Through collaborations with therapists worldwide, it has helped countless users alleviate their pain on a daily basis. (PRNewswire)

Low-level laser therapy is termed as a treatment modality that can achieve faster pain relief in a non-invasive, safe and effective way compared with traditional surgery. PowerCure/PowerCure Pro handheld laser device uses 808nm and 650nm low-level diode laser with power up to 1060mW/1300mW, which can be used to stop the pain and heal its source. Due to its portability and power, PowerCure/PowerCure Pro laser enables instant treatment at home and enjoys 98％ customer satisfaction.

Recent clinical trials have verified that extracorporeal shock wave therapy is a great option for treating tendinopathy throughout the musculoskeletal system. Shock wave therapeutic apparatus-a helping hand towards optimal health- adopts the state-of-the-art therapy that can alleviate the pain in just 10 minutes. The lifetime of treatment handpiece of other German brand may be only 2 million shoots, while SWAVE-200 could achieve 10 million shoots with advanced laser hardening technology. Rhein Laser spares no efforts to offer customers the best efficacy and experience.

"Smart Physiotherapy Systems utilize the most cutting-edge technology which solves the pain, inflammation, wound healing and soft tissue repair all in one station," said Dr. Lin Yang, CEO of Rhein Laser. "In 2023, Rhein Laser begins to dedicate itself to the R&D of laser therapy for veterinary doctors, which conforms to corporate vision of creating advanced products that will maximize the clinical outcomes and enhance the quality of life for both human and animals."

For more information about the Smart Physiotherapy Systems, visit: www.smarticelaser.com.

Media Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rhein Laser