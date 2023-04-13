Yeastar to Navigate the Hybrid Future at Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023

XIAMEN, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of Unified Communications solutions and Digital Workplace innovator, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2023 (CPExpo 2023) on May 1-4, 2023 in Las Vegas.

At Channel Partners 2023, an event having 8,000+ channel partners and over 375 technology suppliers and distributors under one roof, Yeastar will showcase its easy-first Unified Communications solution and flexible-first Workplace Management solution, share its perspectives on hybrid work success, and discuss with channel partners and industry peers in-person.

Some highlight solutions include:

UCaaS platform built for channel success that accelerates time to market, simplifies service delivery, and maximizes return on investments.

Yet-to-be-released unified messaging feature such as SMS over SIP trunking that consolidates text messages into Yeastar Linkus Mobile Clients.

Meeting room booking platform that streamlines room allocation, boosts in-person collaboration, and optimizes space utilization for modern workplaces.

Hot desking & desk hoteling software that helps organizations adapt to activity-based working and make better use of existing space.

"Channel Partners Expo is one of the world's largest technology and communications event. We feel very excited to be part of it," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "From product demonstrations and solution showcase to special booth offerings, we will make sure that the visitor experience at the Yeastar booth is among the best."

Visit Booth 1147 and Win a Seaside Trip

Yeastar will draw a lucky winner from booth visitors to give away a round-trip flight ticket to Xiamen, China. Visitors can use code YEASTAR to save on registration.

Booth: 1147

Venue: Sand Level 2, Halls C & D, Sands Expo Convention Center and Venetian

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit www.yeastar.com.

