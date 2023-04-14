SpartanNash Earth Day Celebration is a Breath of Fresh Air

SpartanNash partners with Ecodrive to plant 20,000 trees to mitigate global warming and support healthy ecosystems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced it has teamed up with sustainability solutions organization Ecodrive to plant 20,000 mangrove trees in recognition of SpartanNash Associates and customers for Earth Day.

SpartanNash partners with Ecodrive to plant 20,000 trees to mitigate global warming and support healthy ecosystems. (PRNewswire)

Mangroves will be planted in Kenya and are vital in the fight against climate change by capturing and storing up to millions of pounds of carbon dioxide in their lifetime. These trees also create a habitat for hundreds of organisms and protect shorelines from erosion and storm surges, keeping ecosystems and the people who live there safe. For every 100 trees planted, one full workday is created for a villager in need.

"Our Associates and Independent Retailers work tirelessly every day to deliver the ingredients for a better life in their communities," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam . "We're proud to recognize their hard work this Earth Day by investing in our collective future and supporting clean air and healthy ecosystems."

Ecodrive uses sophisticated on-the-ground monitoring, data verification and storage through the application of blockchain technology to improve transparency and trust in the tree-planting process. This process ensures trees will not be double-counted or misattributed and allows them to track overall survivability, measuring real climate impact over time.

"To reach global carbon reduction goals and protect our environment, we need companies to step up and take action," said Ecodrive Co-Founder Blake Rushman. "By planting tens of thousands of trees, SpartanNash is making a substantial step toward our global climate goals, all while supporting communities in Kenya."

As part of the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, SpartanNash is committed to improving sustainability through various practices and partnerships. In recent years, the Company has decreased its overall carbon footprint through initiatives including fleet mileage reduction, recycling stretch film into high-quality decking, upgrading facility lighting to LED bulbs, and partnering with discount food app Flashfood, to reduce food waste.

For more information about ESG at SpartanNash, visit https://www.spartannash.com/corp-responsibility/.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:

Adrienne Chance

Senior Vice President, Communications

press@spartannash.com

Mangrove trees are important in the fight against climate change because they naturally capture and store carbon dioxide, while also providing other ecological and socioeconomic benefits. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SpartanNash