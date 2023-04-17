Class Technologies Announces A.I. Teaching Assistant

The ChatGPT-Powered Class A.I. Teaching Assistant is Set to Improve Learner Engagement and Outcomes in Live Online Classes

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc. , the global virtual classroom leader, today announced the upcoming release of its A.I. Teaching Assistant (A.I. TA). For the first time in the history of online learning, the influence of instructors and the curiosity of learners can be scaled by harnessing the power of A.I.

Powered by the ChatGPT API, the Class A.I. Teaching Assistant will allow learners to:

Ask questions and receive immediate, relevant answers based on what was taught in class.





Highlight the transcript of the spoken text and have the A.I. describe the highlighted portion to the student in additional detail.





Create a "study guide" during or after the live Class that can supplement notes and materials created by the instructor or learner.

"We are inspired by the potential of A.I. to scale the influence of the great teachers who are dedicated to the outcomes of their students," said Michael Chasen, co-founder and CEO of Class. "The Class A.I. Teaching Assistant is designed to enhance the learning experience by providing immediate access to valuable information, allowing students to remain focused and engaged in their Class sessions."

Focused exclusively on online synchronous learning, Class enables the active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ institutions worldwide and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software for education.

The Class A.I. Teaching Assistant will be released in Beta later this year, and Class customers and individual instructors will have the option to turn access to the tool on or off. Class will work closely with the education community to develop best practices and policies for the use of A.I. in the classroom, and Class remains committed to compliance with all applicable data privacy requirements.

To learn more about the Class A.I. Teaching Assistant, please visit class.com or request a demo, here .

About Class Technologies, Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by edtech pioneer Michael Chasen. Class enables the secure and active learning of 10M+ users from 1,500+ institutions worldwide and is the largest provider of virtual classroom software for education. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok at @WeAreClassTech.

