Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named Best Electric Crossover for Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best New Family Cars

2023 IONIQ 5 High Performance and Design Rises Above the Competition

Selections Made in Collaboration with Car and Driver

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai 2023 IONIQ 5 has been named the Best Electric Crossover Vehicle for Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best New Family Cars. The list featured selections across multiple categories including sedans, minivans, crossover SUVs, trucks and more. The winners were selected based on extensive testing and input from industry experts at Car and Driver and real-world families. More electric vehicles were included on the 2023 list than ever before. Evaluations of the IONIQ 5 noted its distinctive interior and exterior design features and fast charging capabilities.

"We are thrilled to have the IONIQ 5 included as one of Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2023," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Purchasing a new car is one of the biggest decisions a family can make, and we are proud to see more electric vehicles prominently featured on this list. With its roomy interior and exceptional charge range, the IONIQ 5 is the perfect vehicle for families no matter where their journey takes them."

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

