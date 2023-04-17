Lifetime Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame Induction to Take Place at Specialty Food Association's 67th Summer Fancy Food Show

Lifetime Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame Induction to Take Place at Specialty Food Association's 67th Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association will honor 14 industry trailblazers for their contributions to the $175 billion specialty food industry on Sunday, June 25 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City.

Specialty Food Association Lifetime Achievement Award and Hall of Fame (PRNewswire)

Honorees will be recognized Sunday, June 25 at the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, Javits Center in New York City .

The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winners and 2023 Hall of Fame inductees will be honored on the first day of the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, which is the largest B2B specialty food industry event in North America.

This year's honorees are:

2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Donato Cinelli – Universal Marketing S.R.L. – Universal Marketing S.R.L.

Lou Foah – Foah International LLC – Foah International LLC

Sam Mogannam - Bi-Rite Family of Businesses - Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

Alain Sinturel – 3 Little Pigs/Les Trois Petits Cochons – 3 Little Pigs/Les Trois Petits Cochons

Eli Zabar – Eli's Bread – Eli's Bread

2023 Hall of Fame Class

"The inspiring individuals we're honoring this year have made a lasting impact on the specialty food trade," said Denise Purcell, VP, resource development, for the Specialty Food Association. "Each of the Hall of Fame Inductees and Lifetime Achievement Winners have positively influenced and improved the industry and helped advance the global consumption of specialty foods."

The Summer Fancy Food Show—June 25-27 at the Javits Center in NYC—features thousands of specialty food products from nearly 2,000 domestic and international exhibitors, educational programming, special events, and networking opportunities. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows —which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards —which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey, and SFA Feed , the industry's go-to daily source for news, trends and new product information. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and TikTok .

Hashtags: #FancyFoodShow #FancyFoodNYC #SpecialtyFood

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Specialty Food Association