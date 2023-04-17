Nova Space Inc. Announces Availability of Space Professional Development Program for AWS Employees

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions' (OTC: PCST) wholly owned subsidiary Nova Space announced today that it is providing Amazon Web Services (AWS) employees with space education, an exclusive digital learning platform, and digital credentials.

Nova Space will provide access to its Space Professional Development Program, an award winning virtual space education workforce development program, integrated with proprietary training technology in a seamless and customized experience for AWS.

"The talent landscape that sustains the space economy is extraordinarily competitive placing emphasis on the need for quality training solutions, which employees are seeking from their current and prospective employers. It's a great honor to deliver space education to an organization that values training and development like AWS does," said Christopher Allen, Nova Space COO.

Nova Space digital courses are designed to help current and prospective space professionals become more productive while helping provide their employers a competitive advantage in the space ecosystem. Nova Space currently supports employers in both the commercial and government space industry, within all sectors, to include launch, satellites, manufacturing, industrials, and government agencies. Individuals, government agencies, and organizations like AWS are empowering their teams through the challenge-based interactive content developed by Nova Space, covering the foundational pillars of the space industry, which include:

Orbital Mechanics

Space Mission Design

Launch and Propulsion

The Space Environment and Electromagnetic Radiation Theory

Satellite Communications

Nova Space curated the content for this program to directly benefit AWS employees and AWS Partners seeking to expand their domain expertise and drive even deeper understanding of its customers' space operational environments. AWS has more than a decade of direct experience supporting the space industry. Today, AWS's aerospace and satellite business comprises a global group of space experts who support aerospace customers with missions spanning satellite design, rocket launch, mission operations control, satellite communications and geospatial analysis, and space exploration capabilities. Nova Space's learning platform is powered by Docebo, an e-learning software platform available in AWS Marketplace.

ABOUT NOVA SPACE INC: Nova Space is already well known for its signature space professional-development programs, designed to support the growth of space industry professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders, commercial companies, and governmental organizations. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience in space operations, astronautics, and custom learning development in both commercial and government settings. To learn more, visit novaspaceinc.com .

ABOUT PURE CAPITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

Since 2006, Pure Capital Solutions, Inc has been assisting small to medium sized businesses via investment and consulting. We have provided short-term financing, factoring, loans, and consulting services using our diverse expertise. We also directly invest in our subsidiaries and help them grow. Learn more by visiting purecapitalsolution.com.

