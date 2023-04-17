Zogo Launches Zogo Español to Further Democratize Access to Financial Education

This update enables individuals to learn in their native language and reaches more than 40M Spanish speakers in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zogo , a technology company that partners with financial institutions to promote financial education and wellbeing through short-form content, today announced the launch of Zogo Español for the Spanish-speaking community. The company, which is transforming the way individuals are self-educating through micro-learning strategies, will now be available for Spanish speakers to learn in their native language.

According to a 2021 report from the Federal Reserve , the average white household in America earns roughly double what average Black, Hispanic or Latino households earn, creating an intergenerational transfer-of-wealth gap. While there are many factors that cause these disparities, access to financial education and opportunities are the most predominant. Despite the U.S. having the second largest population of Spanish speakers in the world, Hispanics correctly answered 41% of questions compared to 55% of whites according to the TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index . This data points to a lack of effective financial education being offered to a significant portion of the U.S. population, and Zogo Español aims to bridge this gap by providing fun and educational modules on essential personal finance topics.

"Financial literacy is a massive issue in America, and Zogo's mission is to democratize access to finance education for all," said Shyam Pradheep, general manager at Zogo. "We are proud to roll out an extension to our platform that empowers more Americans with essential financial knowledge and skills."

Zogo has over 900 short-form modules where individuals learn about topics ranging from student loan payback programs to debt, healthcare, building wealth and other important personal finance topics. Now, all core skills will be available to Spanish speakers. Learners can earn points which convert to gift cards, cash and other benefits for completing sessions, ultimately providing a new, digestible way of educating individuals on traditionally complex topics.

Zogo is a technology company that works with financial institutions to promote financial education and wellbeing through short-form content. Its award-winning platform offers bite-sized modules and tangible incentives to make financial literacy and education accessible, fun, and rewarding. The company partners with over 250 institutional partners in all 50 U.S. states to help educate, engage and empower the next generation of financial decision-makers regardless of their background and experience. The platform has garnered nearly one million learners since its creation in 2018. The company is currently headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit zogo.com or follow @zogofinance on Instagram.

