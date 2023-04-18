AVOCADO GREEN LAUNCHES EPIC EARTH WEEK SALE

Certified B Corp Best for the World™ company offers 10% off sitewide and will donate 1% of all revenue to SolarBuddy

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Earth Week, and Avocado Green isn't holding back. The makers of certified organic and eco-luxury products launched a monumental Earth Week Sale with 10 percent off sitewide . That means huge savings on certified organic mattresses, sheets, and pillows, sustainable wood bed frames, adjustable bases, luxurious robes and pajamas, and clean skin + body products.

Customers can rest easy knowing their purchases support Mother Earth. As part of Avocado's partnership with 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of revenue during Earth Week to SolarBuddy, an organization that fights energy poverty.

"At Avocado, every day is Earth Day," says Jessica Hann, Avocado Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "And this year, we want to help shoppers celebrate Earth in a big way with huge savings and a great cause."

From April 18 to April 24 only, shoppers can use the code PLANET to celebrate Earth and enjoy 10% savings, or up to $880 , when they purchase one of Avocado's luxurious, non-toxic, GOTS certified (CU 863637) organic mattresses — all made with the finest natural and organic materials for deep sleep night after night.

Shoppers will also save 10% on bedding, pillows, blankets, adjustable bases, certified organic pillows, certified organic bath towels, alpaca blankets, sustainable robes and PJs, clean skin + body products, and more.

Every order placed during Earth Week will help SolarBuddy illuminate the futures of 25,000 children in developing communities impacted by extreme energy poverty — the lack of access to safe, reliable, and affordable electricity.

Each purchase also comes with free carbon negative shipping. As a Climate Neutral certified company — and one of B Corp's Best for the World™brands — Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help mitigate the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

