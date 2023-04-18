COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS EVP LISA WOLLEON NAMED TO CLASS OF 2023 PRNEWS TOP WOMEN

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne Public Relations is proud to announce that Lisa Wolleon, executive vice president, has been named to the class of 2023 PRNEWS Top Women in the Industry Champions category. PRNEWS' Top Women Awards celebrate the women who have made bold advances in crisis management, brand reputation, media relations, content creation, social media marketing, and more in the last year for their own organizations or for clients.

Lisa Wolleon Headshot (PRNewswire)

The Industry Champions category was created to honor women of all ranks who've had an exceptional impact on the direction and advancement of the PR and communications industry beyond their impact at their own companies.

As the agency's third employee, Lisa has been with the agency for more than 23 years. She has become an accomplished and respected executive vice president whose leadership is vital to the growth of the agency.

"I've had the pleasure of working alongside Lisa for the last two decades," said Rich Lukis, Coyne PR president. "I've known for a long time that she is one of the industry's top professionals and am grateful to PRNEWS for giving her this very well deserved recognition."

All honorees will be recognized at the Top Women Awards Luncheon on June 7, 2023, at City Winery in New York City. For a full list of this year's honorees, please click here.

ABOUT PRNEWS:

The PRNEWS Group at Access Intelligence, LLC is the leading source of information, education, recognition and data for Fortune 1000 professionals, agencies and government/non-profits. PRNEWS focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, media relations, digital PR, measurement, internal and external communications, CSR and diversity, equity and inclusion through its flagship newsletter, online content, events, awards programs and webinars. For over 75 years, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. PRNEWS Awards spotlight the people, organizations and brands challenging assumptions, pushing boundaries and embracing the seemingly impossible to create winning campaigns. PRNEWS Awards community is comprised of communicators and marketers from corporations, agencies and nonprofits worldwide.

ABOUT COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS:

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown to become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as "The Best Place to Work," we have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey as well as colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries and six continents through our partnership in The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world's most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards. For more information, visit www.coynepr.com.

Coyne PR Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coyne Public Relations, LLC