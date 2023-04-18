SCORE and SBA to Co-Host National Small Business Week Virtual Summit May 2-3

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE , mentors to America's small businesses, will co-host the 2023 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit with the U.S. Small Business Administration on May 2-3. The free, two-day online event will celebrate the hard-earned success of small businesses throughout the country, while also sharing best practices for utilizing technology and other tools to facilitate growth.

The National Small Business Week Virtual Summit is a free, two-day online event co-hosted by SCORE and the U.S. Small Business Administration. (PRNewswire)

"SCORE is proud to honor the accomplishments of America's entrepreneurs and join the SBA in hosting the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. We invite all entrepreneurs to participate in this important event no matter what their business stage – from startup to years of experience – to learn critical insights to fuel future success," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston.

"National Small Business Week celebrates the resilience, innovation and economic power of America's small businesses and innovative startups," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. "I'm thrilled to showcase our highly-impactful entrepreneurs who build prosperity in their communities while strengthening our nation's global competitiveness."

Expert-led sessions offer timely information on critical topics including:

Simple Steps to Write and Follow a Sustainable Business Plan that Ensures You Achieve Your Goals

Tapping Tech to Elevate Performance, Productivity and Profitability

Small Business Growth in the Age of AI: A Conversation on Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

Cybersecurity & Your Small Business

Future-Proofing Your Small Business for Long-Term Success

The Virtual Summit will also offer small business owners key insights on the current economy and how to plan for the year ahead, access to business planning and funding resources, networking with fellow entrepreneurs and live Q&A with SCORE's experienced business mentors.

"I'm attending the summit because I see a valuable opportunity to meet like-minded business people and learn new business strategies and expertise," said SCORE client Renata Nunez, CEO of Panthera Candleworks in Columbus, Ind. "I'm looking forward to expanding my network and sharing with others what my company is about and how I can provide value to other business owners."

To register or view the full agenda: National Small Business Week Virtual Summit .

About SCORE:

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CONTACT:

SCORE

800-925-8458

media@score.org

Visit SCORE's media resources to be connected with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SCORE