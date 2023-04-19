10-Time X Games Gold Medalist Ronnie Renner Partners with Northern Tool + Equipment to Donate Tools to School

The donation from Renner and Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program will expose Lecanto High School students to career options in the trades

LECANTO, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motocross Legend Ronnie Renner and Northern Tool + Equipment are donating professional-grade tools to Lecanto High School in Renner's home state of Florida. The donation is taking place in person on April 19, when Renner and the Northern Tool + Equipment team will partner with ESAB to present new equipment to students and teachers at the school. The partnership is part of Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program, which is dedicated to making tool donations to schools that will ensure they can expand trade learning options and better expose students to the value of a career in the trades.

Renner's partnership with Northern Tool + Equipment was inspired by his passion for the trades. In order to succeed in motocross, Renner had to learn how to work on his own bikes and solve problems with his own hands. Since there was no motocross class in school, Renner had to teach himself, and learning to work on bikes helped him become a 10-time X Games gold medalist.

"I believe in investing in my local community. I want to help show kids that learning a skilled trade is a great path," says Renner. "The trades help the world go round, and I'm excited to partner with Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program so that we can get more tools in the hands of students and encourage them to roll up their sleeves and learn by doing. My own kids are in this district and might use the same tools we're donating in this classroom one day."

"Tools for the Trades™ is designed to give instructors professional-grade tools that will help them give students an authentic experience when teaching the hands-on skills needed in the trades," explains Jeff Land, Northern Tool + Equipment Vice President of Merchandising. "There is a skilled labor shortage in our country, and we see the impact on the community. Through this program, we can address that shortage by helping teachers show students what a career in the trades would be like."

Together with Renner and ESAB, Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™ program is donating pallets full of tools that will benefit students at the school for years to come.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

