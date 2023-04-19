36Kr Launches New Automotive Content Matrix to Focus on the Evolving Landscape of the Automotive Industry

BEIJING, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced the launch of a new automotive content matrix comprising "Future Auto Daily", "PowerOn", and "36Kr Auto". Building on its deep insights and rich experience throughout the industry value chain, the Company will continue to focus on China's transforming automotive sector.

At the 12th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition that has just opened, 36Kr provided in-depth first-hand coverage spanning from the exhibition venue to new models, participating companies, key personalities, and influencers while also officially unveiling its new automotive content portfolio, including the public WeChat accounts of "Future Auto Daily", "PowerOn", and the WeChat Video Account of "36Kr Auto". The matrix encompasses a broad array of content programs, such as original stories, in-depth reporting, automotive product tests, and interviews. Through these programs, 36Kr will provide brand building, short-form video customization, and shooting and production services to automotive clients. Meanwhile, the Company will work with traditional auto manufacturers, along with auto supply chain, battery, and smart system companies, to jointly explore the development of the automotive industry, better serving China's New Economy participants.

With the rapid development and rise of the global new energy vehicle and smart vehicle markets, technological upgrades and breakthrough innovation will become the latest trend in China's automotive industry. The launch of 36Kr's new automotive content portfolio will lay a solid foundation for solidifying the Company's presence in the automotive sector, exploring immense advancement opportunities to strengthen growth momentum further and unlocking greater enterprise value.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

