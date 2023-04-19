Choice Hotels International Announces New Choice Privileges Select Mastercard with Limited Time 90,000 Bonus Point Offer, Accelerated Earn on Everyday Categories

Applications Now Open for the New Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and Previously Announced Choice Privileges Mastercard

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) debuts the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard, a premium credit card offering for travelers who want to accelerate the amount of points they can earn during participating Choice Hotels stays and on everyday spend. The new $95-annual-fee Choice Privileges Select Mastercard joins the Choice Privileges Mastercard, a $0-annual-fee card announced in February, as the two new credit card offerings for members of Choice Privileges.

For a limited time, consumers can apply for the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard and receive 90,000 points after spending $3,000 in qualifying purchases in the first three months and have their $95 annual fee waived for the first year. In addition, Choice Privileges Select cardholders will earn 30,000 points at each annual anniversary.

Both cards start accepting applications beginning today and provide accelerated earn on everyday purchases including at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement and on phone plans, plus the fastest way to earn points during stays at 7,500 participating Choice Hotels properties across 22 upscale, midscale and extended stay brands located in nearly 50 countries and territories.

Additional benefits include:

Choice Privileges Select Mastercard Choice Privileges Mastercard Limited-Time Offer:

· 90,000 Choice Privileges points after spending $3,000 in qualifying purchases during the first three months

90,000 Choice Privileges points after spending $3,000 in qualifying purchases during the first three months Hotel Stay Earn:

· 10X points on stays at participating Choice® hotels

on stays at participating Choice® hotels Accelerated Everyday Earn:

· 5X points on qualifying purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and phone plans

· 1X points on other purchases

5X points on qualifying purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and phone plans 1X points on other purchases Automatic Platinum Elite Status : 20 Elite night credits qualifying for at least Platinum Elite status each calendar year. Platinum status provides a 25% points bonus on eligible Choice spending, early check-in and late checkout (upon availability), reserved parking and more

: 20 Elite night credits qualifying for at least Platinum Elite status each calendar year. Platinum status provides a 25% points bonus on eligible Choice spending, early check-in and late checkout (upon availability), reserved parking and more Cell phone protection

No foreign currency conversion fee

30,000 points every account anniversary

TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry statement credit

World Elite Mastercard benefits

Advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance

Terms apply. For more information visit choicehotels.com/creditcards Limited-Time Offer:

· 60,000 Choice Privileges Points after spending $1,000 in qualifying purchases during the first three months

Hotel Stay Earn:

· 5X points on stays at participating Choice® hotels

Accelerated Everyday Earn:

· 3X points on qualifying purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and phone plans1X points on other purchases

3X points on qualifying purchases at gas stations, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and phone plans1X points on other purchases Automatic Gold Elite Status: 10 Elite night credits qualifying for at least Gold Elite status each calendar year. Gold status provides 10% points bonus on eligible Choice spending, early check-in and late checkout (upon availability), reserved parking and more

10 Elite night credits qualifying for at least Gold Elite status each calendar year. Gold status provides 10% points bonus on eligible Choice spending, early check-in and late checkout (upon availability), reserved parking and more Cell phone protection

No foreign currency conversion fee

World Elite Mastercard benefits

Advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance

Terms apply. For more information visit choicehotels.com/creditcards

Whether staying at the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Flagstaff, Arizona, Comfort Suites on the way to Joshua Tree National Park in California or planning a long-awaited family trip to Radisson Blu Aruba, members who have the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard or Choice Privileges Mastercard will be able to unlock rewards nights faster across Choice's expanded portfolio.

"Our new co-brand card options with Mastercard offer tremendous value whether you're a frequent traveler or travel occasionally," said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels International. "Even with the everyday benefits, these cards have something for everyone during and in-between stays at participating hotels including our newly expanded portfolio of upscale brands Cambria, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu and Radisson."

"At a time when travel remains a priority, Mastercard is focused on helping unlock one-of-a-kind experiences, while delivering piece of mind through enhanced safety and security features," said Chiro Aikat, EVP, U.S. Market Development, North America, Mastercard. "We are delighted to partner with Choice Hotels on the new Choice Privileges Mastercard to offer cardmembers even more enhanced benefits ahead of the summer travel season."

For more information on the Choice Privileges Mastercard credit cards visit choicehotels.com/creditcards and to enroll in Choice Privileges Rewards Program for free, visit choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 47 countries and territories as of December 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. www.mastercard.com

