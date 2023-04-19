Dr. Nana Banerjee joins Pelmorex as President and CEO

Fostering growth and driving innovation is the primary focus for Dr. Banerjee

OAKVILLE, ON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pelmorex Corp., a leading weather and data-analytics company, is excited to announce that Dr. Nana Banerjee will be its President and Chief Executive Officer effective later this month. Dr. Banerjee also joins the Pelmorex Board of Directors.

Pierre L. Morrissette, Executive Chair of the Board said, "After conducting an extensive search, the Board is extremely pleased to welcome Nana to the Pelmorex team. He is a highly accomplished executive with a long track record of successful leadership across several global companies. He offers the right balance of vision and strategic depth, while aligning with our values and culture."

Nana brings a wealth of experience and expertise in leading, innovating and scaling, information services and technology businesses globally. Most recently he has been Senior Advisor at Cerberus Capital Management where he served on the Board of several of its portfolio companies. Previously, he was a Board member, President and CEO of the global education company McGraw-Hill and as Group President of the leading data-analytics company Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK). In other prior roles, he was COO of the payment's related information and analytics company Argus and the Head of Citibank's Credit Card business in the United Kingdom.

Nana has a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the State University of New York, MS in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and BS with Honors in Mathematics from St. Stephens College, Delhi. He also serves as a member of the Board of the Field Museum and the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt Kisco, New York.

"I am honored and excited to lead a team of talented professionals who are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help customers and businesses alike to make informed decisions and navigate the challenges thrown by Mother Nature. With cutting-edge technology, AI based algorithms and a passion for excellence, I am confident that Pelmorex will continue to set the standard for providing insightful data and technology solutions, weather analytics and forecasting for years to come."

Pelmorex Corp., founded in 1989, is an international weather information and data management company. Pelmorex owns and operates the weather brands The Weather Network, MétéoMédia, Eltiempo.es, Clima, and Otempo.pt. It also operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of Alert Ready. Through constant innovation and entrepreneurship, Pelmorex has grown to reach consumers around the globe, has become one of the largest weather information providers and has broken new ground in providing data solutions and insights to businesses. Through harnessing the value of weather, Pelmorex is driven to make the world smarter and safer for consumers and businesses.

