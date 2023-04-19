Mytaverse Partners with Dolby.io to Bring Motion Picture Quality-Sound to the Metaverse

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise metaverse company Mytaverse is excited to announce its integration of Dolby.io to create realistic sound in virtual environments.

Image by Mytaverse (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Major companies, including Zaha Hadid Architects, PepsiCo, and Dassault Aviation, among others, already use Mytaverse to collaborate with their 3D content in virtual spaces. The company has earned a reputation for providing the highest fidelity graphics, configuration, and collaboration tools in the metaverse, earning praise from ABC , VentureBeat , and more. Now, they will be delivering best-in-class audio experience in the metaverse. Additionally, Dolby.io is being leveraged to deliver HD and 4k video streams into the virtual world, enabling live streaming and high-quality virtual events within Mytaverse.

"Everyone thinks of the metaverse as a visual experience," says Mytaverse co-founder and CTO Jaime Lopez. "But the soundscape is just as important to delivering immersive experiences to our enterprise customers, who want to work in realistic virtual environments. Dolby.io allows us to create a beautiful, dynamic, and realistic soundscape for our customers. Layering it with Dolby.io's HD audio and 4k real-time video streaming enables us to further enhance our collaboration offerings to our enterprise customers."

Lopez understands the importance of visuals matching sound. Before founding Mytaverse, Lopez worked in the music industry. He built custom digital projections for Tiesto, Madonna, and other A-list artists. With his Mytaverse team, he is creating metaverse spaces that combine world-class tech and art in compelling design languages.

Mytaverse is deploying Dolby.io to create immersive sound, replicating how sound changes as you move through virtual space. Walk away from an avatar, and their voice becomes lower. Walk up to a speaker and turn your head–the sound orientation on your speaker changes. In addition, Mytaverse is using Dolby.io's real-time streaming capabilities in order to create seamless virtual world immersion by streaming content into and out of the metaverse at ultra-low latency and broadcast quality.

Dolby.io is a new developer platform by Dolby Labs that puts decades of Dolby sight and sound technology into the hands of developers to deliver quality in real-time streaming, communications, and media processing solutions — at scale. The platform includes a robust suite of self-service APIs, SDKs, and sample apps that enable developers to quickly deploy real-time streaming services with sub-second latency, integrate audio/video chat functionality into their apps, and add media processing capabilities into existing workflows to enhance the quality of audio and video files.

With its accessibility, ease of use, and best-in-class audio innovation, Dolby.io is powering the future of immersive, interactive, and social online experiences that rival real-world experiences.

By integrating this world-class technology, Mytaverse will bring its enterprise customers motion picture-quality sound, once again combining the best of business, tech, and art.

(PRNewswire)

