Manulife releases updated statistical information package template reflecting adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has released an updated template for its statistical information package (SIP), which will be used in connection with the reporting of Manulife's first quarter of 2023 financial results on May 10, 2023. The SIP has been updated primarily to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 "insurance contracts" and IFRS 9 "financial instruments" effective January 1, 2023. An accompanying summary of changes to the SIP has also been made available to further assist users in understanding the updated presentation.

The SIP template and accompanying summary of changes are available in the IFRS 17 section of Manulife's investor relations website: manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

