Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Announces New Handcrafted Energy Drink Line

DENVER, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, announces the national rollout of a new handcrafted energy drink line, Mana, that delivers caffeinated energy without the coffee flavor. With the new drink line, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii continues to prove itself as a standout premium coffee franchise that is winning by differentiating its brand experience.

The newly handcrafted energy drink line is powered by Lotus Plant Energy. It also features organic adaptogenic botanicals, including the coffee cherry (cascara), Lotus Flower, Rosea, Schizandra Berry, and caffeine derived from green coffee beans. Available in three energized flavors, consumers can now purchase these, starting at $4.00, at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. The Mana energy drinks will be served iced or whipped with cream in 16-ounce (Medium) or 24-ounce (Big Kahuna) cups. Prices and participation may vary at each location.

Sunrise Swell: Start the morning off with natural energy and delicious fruit flavors. This energy drink combines a sweet blend of strawberry and orange mango fruit fusions and is powered by plant energy.

Reef Racer: Harness the energy you need to embrace your inner badass with the perfectly sweet balance of watermelon and dragon fruit, powered by plant energy.

Pipeline Plunge: Dive into a beach day inspired flavor combination of blue raspberry and pina colada fruit fusions and stay energized throughout the day with plant energy.

In celebration of this new offer, guests who purchase a Mana beverage on April 25 will receive a free limited-edition sticker, while supplies last. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii 'Ohana Rewards members who purchase a Mana beverage will also receive a free color-changing tumbler with a digital offer, in addition to 15 bonus Lei (points) with any purchase on April 25, while supplies last. When guests new to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

"Our goal is to connect with our customers and serve products that help them embrace and fuel their inner badass. Naturally, we are very excited about launching Mana Energy, not only to help extend daypart opportunities, but also to attract new customers into our locations," said Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Most importantly, our Mana Energy drinks are produced from the coffee cherry cascara and feature natural caffeine from green coffee beans and that was important to us knowing our legacy and connection to customers started with coffee."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees and the new energy drink line, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

For those who want to experience the distinct taste of Hawaiʻi from the comfort of home, guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee, including the "King of Coffees" - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30-plus U.S. franchise locations – with additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

