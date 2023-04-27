Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Edition now available in Early Access

Early Access adds ChatGPT integration: AlienGPT

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has released the latest sequel of its award-winning space strategy game series today into early access. Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova sees the player as the ruler of a united home world that has just discovered faster-than-light travel.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova continues a 30-year trend of innovation in the series. This latest sequel introduces AI-generated content OpenAI's ChatGPT technology allowing players to create their own civilizations that uses AI to create the lore, conversation dialogs, quests and more. The game also uses AI, trained on decades of Stardock's alien art to deliver custom graphics for their custom civilization.

"We are thrilled with the new additions that Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova brings to the genre," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "The use of cutting-edge AI technology allows players to generate entire civilizations that look and feel unique with just a few lines of text has us particularly excited."

In this space-based strategy game set in the 24th century, players take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization, tasked with exploring and colonizing the known universe. With an array of new features and improvements, Supernova offers an unparalleled 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels.

"We've really focused on making the game more approachable to new players," said Wardell. "This is the most sophisticated strategy game we've ever made, so we have put extra time into UI improvements, tutorials and context-sensitive information."

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova focuses heavily on replayability. Players can choose several different galaxy setup options, a different opponent to play against and now with the AI generated events and quests, each game will feel like an epic moment in the history of the galaxy.

New features in Supernova include cultural progression, new combat and planetary invasion systems, galactic sectors, new alien civilizations, AI assisted computer opponents, and the integration of ChatGPT and AI art generation. Additionally, the game boasts a multi-sector map design, planetary sieges, multi-turn battles, a host of new weapon designs, starship classes, Terror Stars that destroy entire star systems, and hundreds of other improvements for enhancing the player's ability to build the ultimate space empire.

Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova is a stand-alone sequel to Galactic Civilizations III on Steam and Epic. Epic customers can upgrade from Galactic Civilizations IV to Supernova for a highly discounted rate. Early access begins today.

To join the mailing list and to learn more, visit the official website at www.galciv4.com.

Early Access Gameplay Trailer: https://youtu.be/rA_b-H7xuow

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9

Media Inquiries: press@stardock.com

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Its games include Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

View original content:

SOURCE Stardock Entertainment