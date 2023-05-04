Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to 38 Residents

OREM, Utah, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, announced it awarded academic scholarships to 38 residents from communities across the nation. The students, from 20 different Havenpark communities, will receive up to $10,000 annually to cover college, university, trade, and vocational school expenses.
Additionally, four previous scholarship recipients will receive their degrees this year, the first graduates from Havenpark's education program.
"We are incredibly proud of the Education Success Program, now in its third year, which provides students who live in our communities with encouragement, support, and resources to succeed in their journey to certificate or degree attainment," said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. "Aspirations grow as education grows and these impressive scholarship winners are pursuing their dreams as they become the next generation of leaders across the country. It's an honor to play a role in mentoring these students as they continue to reach their ambitious goals."
Havenpark has pledged at least $500,000 annually to its Education Success Program, which includes scholarships, mentoring, and other initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents. The scholarship program has expanded dramatically from the pilot in 2021 when two residents won awards.
"Investing in our residents' education success means more to Havenpark than providing a scholarship. We keep close communication with these students as they navigate their college careers," said Dr. Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of education success. "We could not be more proud of these students, and we look forward to witnessing their path to success."
Scholarship winners include current college students and high school seniors and scholarships may be renewed for three additional years or until a bachelor's degree is earned. More than two-thirds of scholarship winners plan to attend a four-year college next semester and nearly 70 percent of the 2023 scholarship recipients are first-time college students.
Havenpark Communities congratulates its 2023 scholarship recipients:
Cole England – Auburn, Alabama
Michael Finley – Auburn, Alabama
Jessie Hutchings – Auburn, Alabama
Katie Jett – Auburn, Alabama
McKenzie Mann – Auburn, Alabama
Katie Wheeler – Auburn, Alabama
Kelsey Watson – Auburn, Alabama
Esmeralda Olivia – Fort Collins, Colorado
Nataleigh Rodriguez – Fort Collins, Colorado
Karashauna Jones – Coralville, Iowa
Sarai Trigueros – Coralville, Iowa
Minh Giang – Iowa City, Iowa
Joel Castillo – Iowa City, Iowa
Isabel Jimenez – North Liberty, Iowa
Haley Wallace – Adrian, Michigan
Sabrina Hildinger – Caro, Michigan
Keira Moore – Clarkston, Michigan
Max Canfield – Creek, Michigan
Jacqueline Stasa – Grand Ledge, Michigan
Allison Caballero – Hastings, Minnesota
Katheryne Fierros – Hastings, Minnesota
Hannah Fredericks – Hastings, Minnesota
Kylee Beilke – Hutchinson, Minnesota
Mykala Davis – Billings, Montana
Callie Halvorson – Billings, Montana
Paige Dahl – Billings, Montana
Stefany Del Toro Paz – Las Vegas, Nevada
Karla Del Toro Paz – Las Vegas, Nevada
Felix Romero – Las Vegas, Nevada
Areli Salcedo Guerra – Las Vegas, Nevada
Tisha Hutchings – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
AlexZander Wahle – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Cristian Belman – Katy, Texas
Leslie Nunez – Katy, Texas
Angelina Perez – Katy, Texas
Julisa Santiago – Katy, Texas
Jack Schulze – Sanger, Texas
Ashley Hernandez – Sheridan, Wyoming
To narrow the applications, Havenpark partnered with Kaleidoscope, a scholarship platform that provides grant management.
To be eligible for consideration, applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0, be either a current resident of a Havenpark community or have a parent/guardian who is a resident, and must plan to enroll or continue enrollment in full-time or part-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2023-2024 academic year. Awards may transfer from a two-year institution to a four-year intuition and vice versa. The competitive application period ran from December 2022 through Feb. 2023.
