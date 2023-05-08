Basil Hayden debuts as official American whiskey of the MICHELIN Guide U.S.

The partnership celebrates the craft of elevated experiences

to bring MICHELIN Guide-worthy moments to consumers

CLERMONT, Ky., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basil Hayden continues to shine a light on what bourbon can be by becoming the official American whiskey of the MICHELIN Guide U.S. Built on shared values of elevated standards of excellence, the two brands will showcase refined culinary and spirits with a partnership that invites consumers to unlock MICHELIN Guide-worthy experiences.

The partnership with the MICHELIN Guide is the latest example of how Basil Hayden redefines traditional bourbon tropes with their approachable yet refined recipe. Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts, offering cocktail devotees an unexpected, whiskey aperitif opportunity.

"Consumers seek out MICHELIN and Basil Hayden for similar reasons: They want an elevated experience," said Cara Cornelius, vice president of food and travel experiences for MICHELIN Americas. "We know, however, people sometimes assume these experiences are out of reach, kept behind an expensive bill or impossible reservations. Our goal for this new partnership is to bring MICHELIN-level events to the consumer and show how sophistication and quality can be enjoyed by all."

One of the most anticipated events is an immersive "tasting garden" that will travel to popular food festivals across the U.S. Kicking off this June, the co-branded footprint will feature a diner-inspired exterior that gives way to a surprise, high-end cocktail bar where attendees of legal purchase age or older will enjoy Basil Hayden craft cocktails paired with MICHELIN-inspired small bites. Designed as an inclusive entry point into the world of Basil Hayden and the MICHELIN Guide, attendees will depart having discovered perfect pairings and new occasions for bourbon.

In addition to the pop-ups, Basil Hayden will serve as an official partner of the 2023 MICHELIN Guide ceremonies and will present the MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award. The partnership will also include a suite of initiatives, including a sweepstakes where a lucky winner will get to experience a MICHELIN Star weekend – inclusive of fine dining and luxury accommodations.

Jonathan Marks, senior marketing director for Global Small Batch Bourbon at Beam Suntory, shares excitement for the collaboration. "We are honored to be the official American whiskey of the MICHELIN Guide. Both the MICHELIN Guide and Basil Hayden celebrate excellence in our craft and create unique experiences for consumers, making this the perfect partnership. At Basil Hayden, we aim to unlock experiences to make them accessible and approachable – just like our whiskey. Basil Hayden's refined yet welcoming taste profile makes it appeal to both whiskey novices and seasoned bourbon drinkers," Marks said.

The Basil Hayden and MICHELIN Guide pop-up tour kicks off this summer and will continue through the fall. The 2023 tour stops and dates are as follows.

2023 Tour Stops:

Chicago, IL – Taste of Randolph, Jun 16-18

Denver, CO – Cherry Creek Arts Festival, July 1-3

Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond, Sept 14-17

Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Sept 21-24

New York, NY – New York City Wine & Food Festival, Oct 12-15

San Diego, CA – San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, Nov 11

About Basil Hayden®

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. Inspired by bourbons with high-rye mash bills, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer an approachable taste profile and defy preconceived bourbon perceptions. Basil Hayden Bourbon welcomes new drinkers into the whiskey category and showcases new occasions to drink it. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years. These intriguing offerings have included expressions such as Basil Hayden Toast, Dark Rye, 10-Year, and the new, limited time release of Basil Hayden Red Wine Finish.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is working with tires, around tires and beyond tires to enable Motion for Life. Dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility and sustainability, Michelin designs and distributes the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its customers' needs. Michelin provides digital services, maps and guides to help enrich travel and make them unique experiences. Bringing its expertise to new markets, the company is investing in high-technology materials, 3D printing and hydrogen, to serve a wide variety of industries—from aerospace to biotech. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Michelin North America has approximately 23,000 employees and operates 34 production facilities in the United States and Canada. ( michelinman.com )

Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2023 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

