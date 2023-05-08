TAIPEI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and XR (MCX), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Kedar Kondap, senior vice president and general manager of compute and gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., are invited to be the speakers at COMPUTEX 2023 Keynote. The keynote will take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 on Tuesday, May 30, at 11:00 AM(UCT+8) with the theme on a new era of intelligent computing.

Artificial intelligence and generative AI are expected to have a significant impact on industries and experiences, and mobile computing is no exception. They will share how the Company is enabling these technologies to run on the device to fuel a new era of intelligent computing. You will also hear from some of the ecosystem partners they are collaborating with to accelerate the future of the PC experience.

Qualcomm Technologies Unveils New Era of Intelligent Computing at COMPUTEX 2023 (PRNewswire)

