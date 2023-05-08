Subway® Celebrates Nurses and Teachers Nationwide With a Week of Free Subway® Series Subs

Nurses and teachers can win one of 10,000 free subs in a daily giveaway for National Nurses Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week

MIAMI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway announced a special giveaway for nurses and teachers across the country, celebrating two critical and often underappreciated professions during the unique overlap of National Nurses Week and National Teacher Appreciation Week this year. Nurses and teachers can win one of 10,000 free Subway Series sandwiches through a new program, Subway Serves, that runs from May 8 through May 12*.

To get a free sub, nurses and teachers can visit SubwayServes.com each day that week at 9:00 a.m. ET. The first 2,000 to log in and request a free sandwich will receive an electronic gift card that can be used to purchase their favorite Subway Series footlong. If you are number 2,001 – don't worry – visit SubwayServes.com the following day beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET for another chance to win. Full terms can be found on SubwayServes.com.

This year, nurses and teachers have even more craveable, signature subs to choose from on the Subway Series menu. Earlier this month, Subway announced the first-ever expansion of the Subway Series since its debut in July 2022. Subway added six sandwiches, including two brand new chef creations – The Pickleball Club and Teriyaki Blitz – as well as upgrades to four fan favorite and classic Subway sandwiches, including The Ultimate B.M.T. ®, Hotshot Italiano, Elite Chicken & Bacon Ranch and All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki.

Launched last summer, the Subway Series is the most significant menu update in Subway's nearly 60-year history and helped spur record sales for Subway in 2022. It introduced a whole new way to Subway, with a lineup of sandwiches created by Subway's culinary team and easily ordered by name or number. Visit Subway.com or the Subway app to explore the Subway Series. To learn more about the Subway Serves program or for your chance to win one of 10,000 Subway Series footlongs, visit SubwayServes.com.

*Offer open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), who are nurses and teachers and 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Offer begins 5/8/23 at 9:00 am ET and ends 5/12/23 at 11:59 pm ET or when all 5/12 Rewards are depleted, whichever occurs first. Subject to full Official T&Cs, including daily allocation, and all Reward details www.subwayserves.com/rules. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust, Ltd., 325 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461.

