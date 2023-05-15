ENNISMORE CONTINUES TO GROW ITS COLLECTION OF STRATEGIC PARTNERS VIA A COLLABORATION WITH BEVERAGE COMPANY OLIPOP

Ennismore announces partnership with functional soda brand OLIPOP, now available at SLS Brickell, SLS South Beach, SLS Lux Brickell, Hyde Midtown, Mondrian Los Angeles and MAMA Shelter Los Angeles

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, is pleased to reveal a new multi-year partnership with viral soda brand OLIPOP, the fastest growing refrigerated functional beverage brand in America. The partnership kicked off in February at the 2023 Miami Food and Wine Festival.

Guests at SLS Brickell, SLS South Beach, SLS LUX Brickell, Hyde Midtown, Mondrian Los Angeles and MAMA Shelter LA will soon be able to enjoy multiple flavors of OLIPOP within guest-room minibars, pool-side, and at each hotel's restaurants and bars, enabling a wide offering of delicious and healthy beverages throughout the day. Similarly, hotel guests will be able to enjoy seasonal OLIPOP activations during their stay, as well as having the opportunity to order and ship to home OLIPOP at a preferential guest rate, further enhancing an element of 'surprise and delight' to the guest experience.

Michele Caniato, Chief Partnerships Officer & EVP of Brand Marketing, Ennismore, says, "We are always eager to bring new and innovative products to our guests. The world of soft drinks has changed tremendously in the last few years and consumer behavior supports the need for greater and healthier food and beverage offerings. Ennismore is committed to wellness and we feel OLIPOP is changing the landscape of better-for-you beverage by offering a soda that is not only delicious but also functional, so this partnership truly is the perfect collaboration."

Steven Vigilante, Director of Growth + Talent, OLIPOP says: "As we continue to grow and evolve, we're constantly looking to showcase the brand in environments that have traditionally been dominated by legacy soda brands. Mini-bars, beach clubs, and hotel bars are the perfect next step for us as a brand and are a space that has historically not been available to 'better-for-you' brands. We're excited to announce Ennismore as our premier partner in the hospitality space."

Since launching in 2018, OLIPOP has disrupted the beverage industry and amassed widespread appeal for its tasty, nostalgia-infused flavors and proprietary gut-friendly formulation—proving that delicious taste and health are not mutually exclusive. The brand recently even became the No. 1 best-selling Root Beer in a national retailer, surpassing A&W - the largest root beer supplier in the US. OLIPOP is also available in a variety of flavors, including Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Lemon Lime, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla, Banana Cream and more - all for only 35-50 calories, 2-5 grams of sugar and prebiotic fiber that supports gut health.

Ennismore continues to expand its strategic partnerships with international brands – including Fortune 500 - across automotive, communications, beverage, and financial services to deliver innovative and bespoke benefits, products, and experiences. This partnership builds on existing collaborations with Chase Sapphire, HEINZ, Saint James Iced Tea, Barilla, Danone, Lincoln Motor Company, Lavazza, Red Bull, Goldsheep, and MALIN+GOETZ to name a few.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the world's fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore is made up of three business units, a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community; iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of French hospitality by Paris Society, and immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment led by Rixos.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 18 brands; with 135 operating hotels, resorts, and residences with 170 in the pipeline; 76 iconic venues, and 300 restaurants and nightlife destinations. Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, including Carte Blanched, a fully integrated F&B concept platform; AIME Studios, an award-winning interior & graphic studio; Staymore, a Digital Product & Tech Innovation lab; and Ennismore Partnership Studio, building global brand and activation partnerships.

Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2021 and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses shaping their sector's future.

Lifestyle Collective: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From_ // Immersive Resorts: Rixos // Iconic Venues by Paris Society: CoCo, Gigi, La Suite Girafe, Maison Russe, Monsieur Blue, Mun, Raspoutine. ennismore.com

About OLIPOP

OLIPOP is a functional soda that offers the experience of enjoying cola without the guilt. OLIPOP was formulated alongside a team of leading scientists who developed a tonic that combines the classic soda taste with the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics, and other botanical ingredients to help balance out the body's microbiome and promote overall well-being. OLIPOP is available in a variety of flavors, including Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer, Orange Squeeze, Strawberry Vanilla, Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Lemon, Orange Cream, Blackberry Vanilla, Classic Grape, Tropical Punch, Doctor Goodwin, Cherry Cola, Banana Cream and Lemon Lime. OLIPOP is non-GMO, paleo, vegan, and gluten-free and is available online at www.drinkolipop.com as well as more than 20,000 grocers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway, and Wegmans.

