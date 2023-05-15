Overseas Adventure Travel Highlights 2024 Small Group Adventures

Travelers 50 and older, including solo travelers, eager to seek out

BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. celebrates Older Americans month, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) , the leader in personalized small group and solo travel for Americans ages 50 and older, encourages travelers to seize the spirit of adventure through its 2024 Small Group Adventures to diverse, discovery-rich locations around world.

Travelers with Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) visit Egypt. O.A.T. Small Group Adventures include no more than 16 travelers. Over 50% of O.A.T. travelers are solo women. (PRNewswire)

According to an AARP survey of people 50-plus, most older travelers (85%) rank travel in their top three priorities for discretionary spending, much higher than other types of expenses. Forty-three percent (43%) plan to take an international trip within the next three years, and 30% anticipate doing so in the next year.

"Older travelers, in particular, will continue to make up for lost time by exploring the world in 2024," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of O.A.T. "Our travelers tell us that unique itineraries at great value are most appealing, and O.A.T. continues to deliver that combination."

From time-tested O.A.T. favorites, such as their Ultimate Africa safari or Sicily's Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions, to exciting new destinations, including Romania, Bulgaria, and the Azores, there is a world to discover traveling with O.A.T. in 2024.

Travelers on an O.A.T. Small Group Adventure journey off the beaten path in a small group of no more than 16 travelers and experience intimate cultural encounters, meeting people where they live and work for an unfiltered view of local life.

On an O.A.T. Small Ship Adventure, travelers can explore remote ports from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, enjoying direct access aboard privately owned 50- to 98-passenger small ships that is unavailable to most cruise ships. O.A.T. travelers step ashore in a small group of no more than 25 travelers for authentic local experiences.

Solo travel remains strong

O.A.T. is offering 23,000 single spaces in 2024 across all adventures. For solo travelers, the company's free or low-cost single supplements translate to hundreds of dollars in savings. Over 50% of O.A.T. travelers are solo women. More than 130,000 solo travelers have explored with O.A.T. since 2015.

The small group size at O.A.T. makes it easier for solo travelers to bond with other members of the group. For 2024, O.A.T. is offering 12 exclusive women-only departures of its most popular adventures – an opportunity to enjoy the special camaraderie of exploring with some like-minded intrepid women travelers.

O.A.T. celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2023 and Grand Circle celebrates its 65th anniversary. More than 88,000 travelers will embark on an O.A.T. adventure in 2023, and 35,000 solo travelers have already reserved.

O.A.T. adventures offer unforgettable opportunities to experience daily life in local homes, villages, and schools supported by Grand Circle Foundation. With O.A.T., travelers enjoy the freedom to personalize their adventures with pre- and post-trip extensions that allow them to spend additional time in new destinations.

Good Buy Plan Savings on All 2024 Departures

Travelers can save a full 10% off the total price of their trip on all 2024 departures with the Good Buy Plan when reserved by 6/30/23 (mention code: GOODBUY-2024). This offer may be combined with free single supplements.

To learn more about O.A.T. or to reserve travel, please visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVEL

Established in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $250 million since 1981.

Overseas Adventure Travel logo (PRNewsfoto/Grand Circle Corporation) (PRNewswire)

