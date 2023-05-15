THOMAS ASHBOURNE INTRODUCES 'THE AFTER HOURS' ESPRESSO MARTINI NEIL PATRICK HARRIS'S NEW VENTURE INTO CRAFT COCKTAILS

Harris Joins Thomas Ashbourne's Star-Studded Founding Partners Sarah Jessica Parker, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Ashley Benson with Launch of Espresso Martini Cocktail

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, a wildly dignified, female-led and owned canned and bottled craft cocktail company, unveils its newest cocktail alongside actor, producer, and cocktail enthusiast Neil Patrick Harris with the debut of "The After Hours" Espresso Martini.

Thomas Ashbourne 'The After Hours' Espresso Martini (PRNewswire)

THOMAS ASHBOURNE INTRODUCES READY-TO-DRINK 'THE AFTER HOURS' ESPRESSO MARTINI FROM NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

"I love an espresso martini for its smooth and bold taste, and its ability to be both sophisticated and the life of the party all at the same time…who wouldn't want that?" says Harris. "I am excited to be partnering with Thomas Ashbourne; together we worked hard to bring my favorite cocktail to life. After months of research, formulations and recipe revisions, I'm thrilled to finally share The After Hours Espresso Martini."

Best served shaken cold with ice, "The After Hours" Espresso Martini is an elevated and smooth caffeinated cocktail, sustainably produced with all natural, premium craft vodka and rich flavors of espresso at 12% ABV. Thomas Ashbourne's Creative Cocktail Director and Master Mixologist Nico de Soto worked closely with Harris and the brand on layering ingredients, coffee blends and spirits concentration to yield a buzzy yet elegant drink bursting with aromas of Arabica and extra dark roast espresso beans, hints of vanilla and rich dark chocolate.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neil Patrick Harris to the Thomas Ashbourne family," says CEO Cara Kamenev. "An important part of our strategy is to introduce innovations driven by consumer demand, and as one of the fastest growing cocktails in America, the Espresso Martini is just that. It has been a pleasure developing the flavor profile and personality of The After Hours alongside Neil, who is an iconic talent, a passionate and committed partner and who has a discerning palate for all things, especially cocktails. The result is a best-in-class, ready-to-sip Espresso Martini so good that even Sir Thomas Ashbourne himself would be proud."

Launched in Summer 2022, the nationally sold, ready-to-sip cocktails from Thomas Ashbourne continue to stand out from others in the category. All five of the brand's premium craft cocktails, available in can and bottle form, are created with fresh and all-natural ingredients and are sustainably produced in the USA. In addition to Harris's Espresso Martini, the other cocktails in the lineup include The Perfect Cosmo by SJP from Sarah Jessica Parker; The Margalicious Margarita created by Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Ashley Benson as well as The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti and house cocktail, The Classic Old Fashioned. Thomas Ashbourne has an average SRP of $13.99 per 375ml bottle and $19.99 for a four pack of 200 mL cans. All five cocktails are kosher certified and gluten free with a premium spirit base that ranges from 12-25% ABV. The After Hours Espresso Martini will be sold direct-to-consumers via www.thomasashbourne.com, where first access to pre-ordering is now available, as well as at Total Wine & More, BevMo and other brick and mortar locations nationwide.

About Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Launched in summer 2022, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits delivers a line of five premium, all-natural and high-quality craft canned and bottled cocktails. In addition to the brand's house cocktails, Thomas Ashbourne is known for partnering with passionate and creative bold-faced names, who are deeply invested in their craft including Sarah Jessica Parker's The Perfect Cosmo; Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson's The Margalicious Margarita; The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti; Neil Patrick Harris's The After Hours Espresso Martini and The Classic Old Fashioned house cocktail. Led by CEO and Founder Cara Kamenev, Thomas Ashbourne continues to disrupt the RTD category by prioritizing high-quality, high-proof spirits and fresh ingredients. With a commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, Thomas Ashbourne supports Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement organization. Thomas Ashbourne ready-to-sip craft cocktails are sold direct-to-consumer as well as at brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. To learn more about Thomas Ashbourne and to discover where drinks are sold, please visit www.thomasashbourne.com.

Thomas Ashbourne (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thomas Ashbourne