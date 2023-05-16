FMG Achieves 400% Growth in Enterprise Relationships, Enhances Offering

Reflects Increased Investment in Resources, Technology, and Product Offerings for Broker-Dealers, Large RIAs, Banks, and Credit Unions

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for financial advisors, today announced that it has achieved 400% growth of its enterprise business relationships since 2021. This growth is a result of FMG's investment in people and technology dedicated to the enterprise business, coupled with new product offerings and the expansion of its position as a respected industry thought leader.

"We were in search of an all-encompassing marketing solution that met our advisors' needs and streamlined our compliance processes," said Brian Petersdorf, Senior Marketing Manager at Baird. "FMG's platform surpassed our expectations in so many ways. The private labeling and publishing functionalities allowed us to build an offering unique to our firm, and our advisors can now disseminate our proprietary content across multiple marketing channels without dealing with separate compliance submissions. Our marketing offering has been a game changer for our advisors and concurrently helped establish a competitive edge for our firm that meaningfully supports our talent recruiting efforts. FMG's enterprise experience and expertise made them the ideal choice as our trusted marketing technology partner."

The FMG platform offers several key benefits to Enterprise customers, including:

A firm-level value proposition that contributes to advisor recruiting, retention, and organic growth. According to one large enterprise customer, on average, advisors using the platform achieve YOY revenue growth that is 45% higher than non-users.

An all-in-one, custom-branded marketing platform and private-labeled mobile app supporting websites, email, social media, social selling, lead generation, and blogging.

The ability to publish unique client-approved, timely content and multi-media assets that can be used by advisors across all marketing channels from one dashboard.

Integrated compliance workflows that greatly reduce compliance teams' workloads and save advisors time by automatically routing content without any extra steps.

Increased engagement with end-clients by equipping advisors with content they can personalize within the standards and guardrails of the home office.

"The senior hires in enterprise technology, sales, and relationship management, have greatly enhanced our ability to infuse products and technology with enterprise know-how," said Scott White, FMG's Chief Executive Officer. "The expansion has enabled us to expand our leadership position in the enterprise space by giving corporate home offices a fully enterprise-ready, scalable, and easy-to-use solution to help their advisors leverage digital marketing to grow their businesses, communicate more authentically and consistently with their clients, and build their personal brands and networks."

Enhancements to the platform fall into three key areas of importance to enterprises:

Content Management:

Publisher Web Content for home office-authored content for Marketing landing pages.

Creative Lockdown for Publisher email, web, and social content.

Video Email support for templates linked to landing pages with embedded videos.

Generative AI Content for Curator captions in a personalized voice.

Downloadables/attachments can be published to enterprises' Collections.

Integration & Compliance:

Publisher & Compliance User SSO for home office portal access to FMG tools.

Auto-Provisioning subscriber accounts from home office data feeds.

Microsoft Dynamics CRM integration support, in addition to existing integrations with SalesForce, Redtail, Wealthbox, and Ebix.

Compliance Roles for accessing and prioritizing cases by Content Types.

User Experience & Accessibility:

Enterprise Analytics Dashboard for real-time insights about users, clients, and content.

Householding Support for shared email addresses.

Social Post Emoji Menu to make adding emojis to posts a better experience.

Locator relaunch for enterprise advisor and location searches.

"Our growth in the enterprise sector shows our deep understanding of the needs, goals, and pain points of broker-dealers, large RIAs, banks, and credit unions based on a decade of experience," said Dave Christensen, Chief Product Officer. "We know that their reputations are dependent on partnering with a firm that has a proven, scalable, enterprise-ready technology, and we take that very seriously. I'm so proud of our team and the confidence our enterprise customers have placed in us, and the recent expansion is a clear testament to the value we deliver and our ability to effectively support their growth objectives. Our goal is to give them peace of mind that we will keep their firm and advisors ahead of the curve as it relates to the ever-evolving marketing landscape, helping them nurture clients, attract prospects, and drive measurable business growth."

"After an extensive review process, we couldn't be more thrilled with our decision to work with FMG," said Bob Holcomb, CMO of Atria. "Our partnership with FMG represents an exciting addition to our value proposition differentiated by our proprietary content powered by FMG's best-in-class, comprehensive suite of products and capabilities. Our financial institution partners and financial professionals now have access to industry-leading marketing technology coupled with coaching and consulting programs that help them leverage best practices to fuel growth and retention. Our clients have embraced the easy-to-use platform because it helps them engage clients and prospects across their websites, email, and social media, driving leads, referrals, and a very compelling ROI. This collaboration aligns with our firm's commitment to continually enhance our tech stack, enabling our financial professionals and programs to prioritize client service, relationship building, and business growth."

FMG's expanded enterprise relationships are a testament to the company's dedication to providing an all-in-one marketing platform and mobile app that empowers financial advisors to stay connected with clients and grow their businesses in an efficient and compliant manner.

About FMG Suite

FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps more than 40,000 financial advisors and insurance agents stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Creating over 200 new pieces of timely and authentic content for its library each month, FMG empowers its customers to execute effective marketing campaigns in an efficient and compliant manner. FMG is rated first in market share and customer satisfaction by T3 Software Survey Report and is the recipient of many industry awards, including Best Marketing Automation and Social Media Platform. Based in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices nationwide, FMG is a thought leader in combining marketing best practices with cutting-edge technology to give its customers a competitive advantage. For more information on FMG Suite and its innovative marketing solutions, please visit www.FMGsuite.com.

