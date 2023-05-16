HASA, Inc. Builds Out its C-Suite to Poise the Company for Future Growth, Hires Mark Adams as New Chief Operating Officer

HASA, Inc. Builds Out its C-Suite to Poise the Company for Future Growth, Hires Mark Adams as New Chief Operating Officer

The company announces key leadership promotions to support its continued strong corporate growth and recent acquisition of specialty chemicals manufacturer, Orenda Technologies

SAUGUS, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com), the leading provider of premium liquid sodium hypochlorite solutions for recreational, municipal and industrial water sanitization, today announced the promotion of Rob Bzdil to the role of Chief Commercial Officer & President, Chlor-Alkali, the addition of specialty chemicals industry veteran Mark Adams to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO), and the promotion of Angela Tran to the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). Dr. Adams' executive hiring and the appointment of these executive team members to their new roles is part of a greater restructuring of the HASA team to support the brand's continued robust expansion and growth, most recently following the acquisition of Orenda Technologies.

(PRNewsfoto/HASA Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1964, HASA is the premier manufacturer and distributor of high-concentration liquid sodium hypochlorite (more commonly known as "liquid chlorine") water treatment solutions for the recreational swimming pool market (serving both residential and commercial pool service providers), as well as for water applications within the municipal and industrial water sectors. HASA plays a vital role in the water eco-system, ensuring that more than 20 billion gallons of water each year are Safe, Clean and Clear for local communities, businesses and households.

The appointment of Mark Adams as COO furthers HASA's commitment to help the organization to continue a path of safety, quality, and exceptional just-in-time delivery of specialty solutions to the water treatment markets it serves—enabling the company to offer deeper support for the water treatment industry and HASA's diversified customer base. Dr. Adams comes to HASA with 29 years of experience in various industries (including specialty chemicals, polymer systems, and building and construction). He will oversee all aspects of manufacturing and fulfillment operations for the company, including production, transportation, EH&S, sustainability, engineering, and continuous improvement. Dr. Adams will report directly to HASA President & CEO, Chris Brink.

In addition to the above-mentioned appointments, HASA today also announced the following executive promotions and management realignment:

Rick Sawin will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Sales, Pool & Distribution .

David Johnson will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Engineering, Compliance & Research and Development (R&D) .

Randy Johnson will assume the role of Vice President of Sales, Pool & Distribution.

Additionally, following HASA's recent acquisition of Orenda Technologies (www.orendatech.com), a leading producer of professional-grade specialty pool water treatment chemicals, recent organizational changes also include the following:

Jarred Morgan , formerly President of Orenda Technologies, will assume the role of Vice President of Sales and Ancillary Products for HASA.

Eric Knight , formerly Vice President of Business Development for Orenda Technologies, will assume the role of Vice President of Pro Marketing for HASA.

"The key to HASA's success as the preeminent water treatment solutions provider in the Western U.S. for nearly 60 years has been the quality and integrity of the exceptional group of accomplished, energetic and knowledgeable professionals who comprise our team," said Chris Brink, President & CEO of HASA, Inc. "The individuals appointed and promoted today are seasoned leaders within the water management and chemical industries, and, along with our valued team of over 600 people, they will take us to new levels in the future. We're thrilled to welcome Mark Adams to the team as COO—he will play an integral role in directing our continued growth trajectory, helping us achieve ambitious product development and fiscal goals over the next five years. I'm also pleased to extend my deep congratulations to other members of our senior executive and managerial team who now advance to higher positions of responsibility within our broader HASA family."

For more information about HASA's sodium hypochlorite solutions for recreational pool, municipal water, and industrial and commercial water applications, please visit www.hasa.com.

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its more than 55-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. Additional information about HASA is available at www.hasa.com .

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HASA Inc.