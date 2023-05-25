The Linux Foundation Announces WasmCon Event Focused on WebAssembly Technologies

Happening this September 6-7 in Bellevue, WA, WasmCon will foster collaboration and education among WebAssembly users and developers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of a new event, WasmCon for WebAssembly developers and users. The event will be held on September 6-7, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Bellevue, WA, in the greater Seattle metropolitan area.

WasmCon is a two-day conference aimed at providing attendees with the latest information and trends in WebAssembly (Wasm), including use cases, best practices, deep dives, and emerging technologies. The event will feature keynotes, technical sessions, and hands-on workshops led by industry experts and thought leaders, spanning topics relevant to technologists at every level.

"WebAssembly is transforming the way developers build and deploy secure applications on the web and beyond as use cases expand outside the browser, from edge to server workloads," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO at Cloud Native Computing Foundation and VP of Developer Relations at The Linux Foundation. "We're excited to bring together the best minds in the WebAssembly community to share knowledge and expertise, focusing on new users and to explore the potential of this powerful technology."

WasmCon is designed for developers, engineers, architects, and business leaders interested in the latest developments and use cases for WebAssembly. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry experts and learn about the latest tools and technologies that are transforming the way we build and deploy applications.

"We believe that WebAssembly has a bright and evolving future for many types of workloads, and we're thrilled to host this event to bring together the community and advance the technology," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of The Linux Foundation.

Supporting Quotes

"The Bytecode Alliance is delighted to be a Community Sponsor for Linux Foundation WasmCon," said Bobby Holley, Chair of the Bytecode Alliance. "Our objective is to build a better ecosystem. This requires not just better technology, but also bringing people together around that technology to unlock its potential. We're eager to work with every corner of the WebAssembly community to build a secure, efficient, and empowering foundation for the future."

"Originally built for the browser, WebAssembly is showing itself to be a versatile technology, with applications from IoT to the cloud," said Matt Butcher, CEO at Fermyon Technologies. "WasmCon is a fantastic opportunity for a broad range of technologists to explore this fast-growing ecosystem together."

"Since KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2022, we have seen a lot of adoption for WebAssembly as a lightweight and secure cloud native runtime," said Michael Yuan, maintainer of the WasmEdge Runtime. "It now runs microservices, serverless functions, data streaming functions, and AI inference in the cloud. I am super excited to see a Linux Foundation conference dedicated to this technology stack!"

"WebAssembly provides a secure and lightweight abstraction that is already being adopted by developers to provide amazing experiences around streaming video, online shopping, and video gaming," said Liam Randall, CEO at Cosmonic. "We expect the Cambrian explosion of Wasm to continue to accelerate as it is rapidly adopted across the entire technology landscape."

Submit to Speak

All interested parties are welcome to submit proposals to speak. To learn more and/or submit, please click here . Proposals to speak at WasmCon are being accepted now through June 25 at 11:59pm PDT.

Submission types requested include:

Session Presentation (~40-50 minutes in length)

Panel Discussion (~40-50 minutes in length)

Suggested Topics include:

Introduction to Wasm

Wasm Performance Optimization

Security Considerations for Wasm

Integration with Existing Codebases

Wasm and the Cloud

Real-world Wasm Use Cases

Debugging Wasm Applications

Wasm and the Future of Web Development

Wasm tooling and Ecosystem

Wasm and Emerging Technologies

Wasm on Embedded

Those submitting will be notified of a decision by Tuesday, July 18.

Registration

Early Bird registration is offered for US$399 now through July 26, which represents a savings of US$200. Special registration rates of US$199 are also available for hobbyists, academics and students.

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Diversity & Need-Based Registration Scholarships and Linux Foundation Travel Fund

The Linux Foundation's Registration Scholarship Program offers diversity and need-based registration scholarships for those who may otherwise be unable to attend a Linux Foundation event. A travel funding assistance program is also available to help make events accessible to all. Please find more information here .

Remote Participation

All WasmCon sessions will be live streamed and recorded, with sessions freely available for anyone to view on the Linux Foundation YouTube channel . Viewing details will be available on the WasmCon website closer to the event.

Event Sponsors

We're excited to welcome Bytecode Alliance as a WasmCon Community Partner.

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

Social Media

Join the conversation on social media by following #wasmcon.

