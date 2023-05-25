National Nonprofit Accelerate Awards $6 million to 32 Innovative Tutoring Providers Working to Make High-Impact Tutoring Sustainable and Cost-Effective

Grant recipients have been awarded either $150,000 Innovation Grants or $250,000 Promise Grants

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National education nonprofit Accelerate today announced it will award $6 million in grants to 32 organizations working to make high-impact tutoring a sustainable and cost-effective feature of the American school day. The grants come from Accelerate's Call to Effective Action program, which supports innovation, research, and implementation in the tutoring field in order to help expand access to high-impact tutoring and raise student achievement. Grantees are working in 20 states across the country.

"The evidence behind tutoring as an intervention is strong and the field is making tremendous progress, but we still need more providers with a proven track record that can also scale," said Accelerate CEO Kevin Huffman. "Before the federal pandemic relief dollars dry up, we have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to identify these providers and ensure they are able to deliver cost-effective programs and present evidence that they get results for kids."

A recent Tyton Partners survey finds that many districts intend to continue investing in tutoring after ESSER funding expires. However, teachers today are stretched thin as they continue to address pandemic-era learning gaps. High-impact tutoring must be made classroom-ready and easy to implement to fulfill its promise as an intervention. For these grants, Accelerate prioritized tutoring providers that are using technology to reduce barriers to individualized instruction; identifying untapped sources of potential tutors such as paraprofessionals or college students; aligning tutoring content with high-quality instructional materials; and/or designing programming to serve particular groups of students such as multi-language learners, students with disabilities, and those in rural settings.

All Call to Effective Action grantees have shown a commitment to developing and scaling research-backed tutoring models that improve outcomes for all students, especially those in historically underserved communities. Grantees have been selected for one of two grant tracks, Innovation Grants or Promise Grants. High-potential tutoring models that do not yet have preliminary or early-stage evidence of impact on student outcomes received Innovation Grants of up to $150,000 each to support program development, implementation, and data collection. Established tutoring models with evidence of scalability and positive student outcomes received Promise Grants of up to $250,000 each to support program implementation to further develop the respective model's evidence base.

Every grantee will engage in research during the 2023-2024 school year, and ten grantees will participate in an Accelerate-funded research cohort led by J-PAL North America , a regional office of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). As a part of this cohort, organizations will be matched with a researcher in the J-PAL network, attend trainings on key evaluation concepts, and receive support to run high-quality randomized evaluations.

"Every student deserves the resources and opportunities to be successful in school," said NYC Public Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. "We are so honored to receive this grant, which will greatly expand access to high impact tutoring for students at over 80 New York City public schools."

"Amplify Tutoring is honored to be a second year recipient of an Accelerate grant," said Alanna Phelan, Vice President of Tutoring at Amplify. "This partnership will enable us to further build our evidence base as we continue to scale and innovate on our high-impact tutoring solutions that strengthen reading outcomes for students nationwide. We are excited to contribute to research about how effective tutoring can be transformative for young scholars."

"The Call to Effective Action grant will help Joyful Readers serve more than 1,000 Philadelphia elementary students through our high-impact AmeriCorps reading tutoring program in the 23-24 school year," said David Weinstein, Founder & Executive Director of Joyful Readers. "We're grateful to Accelerate for this grant and excited to partner with national experts in the field to improve our implementation, evaluation, and ultimately, our student outcomes. Being recognized by a national leader like Accelerate validates the hard work of our staff, AmeriCorps tutors, and school and district partners."

The grantees of the 2023 Call to Effective Action program are, in alphabetical order:

1. 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge 17. New York City Public Schools (The Fund for Public Schools) 2. Air Education 18. Oko Labs 3. Amplify 19. Once 4. Bamboo Learning 20. OnYourMark Education 5. Bay Area Tutoring Association 21. Peer Teach 6. District of Columbia Public Schools 22. READ USA, Inc. 7. Elevate Birmingham and Leaders of Excellence 23. Reading Futures 8. FEV Tutor 24. Reading Partners 9. Heart Math Tutoring 25. Saga Education 10. Ignite! Reading 26. Southeast Community Foundation 11. Illuminate Literacy 27. The Literacy Lab 12. Intervene K-12 28. Third Space Learning 13. Joyful Readers 29. Trustees of Boston University 14. JUMP Math 30. Tutored by Teachers 15. KIPP Indy 31. Values to Action 16. Littera Education Inc 32. Zearn

Accelerate is supported by Citadel founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin; Arnold Ventures; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; the Overdeck Family Foundation; and the Walton Family Foundation.

About Accelerate

Accelerate is a nonprofit organization, incubated and launched by the national nonprofit America Achieves, that seeks to embed high-impact tutoring programs into public schools now and for the long term. Launched in April 2022 with an initial fund of $65 million, Accelerate funds and supports innovation in schools, launches high-quality research, and advances a federal and state policy agenda to support this work.

Accelerate is leading efforts to improve practice on multiple fronts, including as a lead technical assistance partner to the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS). The NPSS is a joint partnership of more than 100 organizations, The Department of Education, AmeriCorps, the Johns Hopkins Everyone Graduates Center to launch a new coalition formed to expand high-quality tutoring, mentoring, and other evidence-based support programs, with the goal of ensuring an additional 250,000 adults serve in these roles over the next three years.

For more information, visit http://www.accelerate.us .

