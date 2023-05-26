FamilyGuard™ Brand Partners with Kelly Rowland to Encourage Families to Say YES to Play

The New Disinfectant Brand from SC Johnson Offers Families Funds to Create a Dedicated Play Zone + Declares May 26 National YES, PLAY! Day to Inspire and Celebrate Play

RACINE, Wis., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FamilyGuard™ Brand, a new lineup of disinfectant products from SC Johnson created to help protect families against germs, recently launched YES, PLAY!: an initiative that highlights the importance of having a dedicated, clean play space in the home, while giving parents the tools they need to be successful in today's state of family play.

To shine a spotlight on the YES, PLAY! program, the FamilyGuard™ Brand has teamed up with Kelly Rowland, mother, singer, actress, author and television personality who rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child. The partnership with Rowland continues a series of programming from the FamilyGuard™ Brand that is giving resources and inspiring new activities from coast-to-coast so families can say YES to play and the moments that matter. Programming includes:

$50,000 divided among 100 families to create or update an existing dedicated play space in their home to ensure kids have a space to call their own. Beginning today, parents can go to June 30 , with winners announced in August 1 .



Hosting the FamilyGuard™ Brand Play Zone contest that will give away a total ofdivided among 100 families to create or update an existing dedicated play space in their home to ensure kids have a space to call their own. Beginning today, parents can go to FamilyGuardUSA.com for the entry form and official rules, where they will be asked to share more about their families, how they plan to create or update existing dedicated play spaces, what winning the prize would mean to them and upload photos of the spaces they plan to update or create. The FamilyGuard™ Brand Play Zone contest is open now through, with winners announced in August

Declaring May 26 the first-ever National YES, PLAY! Day – a day dedicated to celebrating and encouraging play, and families engaging in play time together. Whether it's playing ball, completing a puzzle or building a fort, no activity is too small for family playtime this summer season.

"Being a mom is truly the most important thing to me. Playing with my boys makes me so happy. Whether it's coloring or building with blocks, when I'm with them, I'm just me. I know the impact that play has on their development and how important it is to have a dedicated and clean play area to explore," said Kelly Rowland. "People may not know that I love to clean! After I put my kids down for the night, I do my cleaning routine and feel confident knowing that I've disinfected their play space, so it is ready for what the next day brings. I'm proud to team up with the FamilyGuard™ Brand to help families provide their kids with a space where they can thrive."

More About the YES, PLAY! Initiative + Resources for Families

According to a recent study, due to COVID, kids are redefining the way they want to play, including seeking a safe space to play and the permission to say YES to play more. Yet where kids see fun, and an opportunity to explore, parents can look at the same thing and see dirty surfaces, which may lead to limiting kids' freedom to play. This gap between the way kids want to play and how parents are helping to facilitate it, is what inspired the FamilyGuard™ Brand YES, PLAY! initiative, knowing that play is central to children's physical and social development.

Ahead of the first National YES, PLAY! Day on May 26, the FamilyGuard™ Brand has partnered with Dr. Tanya Altmann, FAAP, a UCLA-trained pediatrician and working mom of three children, to provide families with tips about how they can encourage play and maximize the benefits of a dedicated play zone:

Offer choices. Sometimes kids need choices to encourage them to begin playing, or to discourage non-play activities such as screen time. Offering two choices also means you will hear fewer "Nos" because they will have to choose one option. "Would you like to play catch or do a puzzle with Daddy?"

Ask your child and listen. "What do you want to do today?" Based on how they respond, help create an environment where they can explore their interest. For example, if they want to build a fort, you can give support by providing blankets and pillows. Don't be afraid to get creative!

Invite friends. Encourage your kids to play with others. Whether siblings, friends, relatives, or neighbors, they will learn how to communicate, share, trust and problem-solve when other children are around.

"Experts agree that play is an integral component to a child's development, as it builds important social and emotional skills. Try to set aside time every day to engage and play with your child. A child's development is affected positively by consistent and loving relationships with parents as they interact through play." said Dr. Altmann, FAAP. "The bonds between parent and child are built and made stronger when playing together."

More About the FamilyGuard™ Brand Products

The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Spray (EPA Registration # 4822-548) is designed for use on 100+ surfaces₺, including where kids and pets play, and the FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner (EPA Registration # 4822-613) is expertly formulated for use in homes with children and pets. These new FamilyGuard™ Brand products kill 99.9% of germs, including the virus that may cause COVID-19 and the H1N1 virus.* The FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Cleaner cuts through dirt, dust, grease and grime while the Disinfectant Spray fights tough odors and disinfects with a pleasant scent. FamilyGuard™ Brand products are available to purchase in-store and online at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and select Walmart locations.

To learn more about National YES, PLAY! Day, how to enter the FamilyGuard™ Brand Play Zone contest, view more of Dr. Altmann's tips and find retail availability for the FamilyGuard™ Brand, visit FamilyGuardUSA.com.

About FamilyGuard™ Brand

Say YES to the moments that matter without the worry of germs with the FamilyGuard™ Brand. These formulas help protect families against germs by disinfecting the hard, non-porous surfaces that loved ones touch most. See FamilyGuardUSA.com for a full list of approved and prohibited surfaces. FamilyGuard™ Brand Disinfectant Sprays and Cleaners comes in two pleasant scents—Citrus and Fresh. These new FamilyGuard™ Brand products kill 99.9% of germs, including the virus that may cause COVID-19 and the H1N1 virus when used as directed. See label for details.

ABOUT SC JOHNSON

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin USA, SC Johnson believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn't just possible – it's our responsibility. A heritage of innovation and bold, transparent decisions is why our high-quality products and iconic brands – including OFF!®, Raid®, Glade®, Windex®, Scrubbing Bubbles®, Ziploc®, Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day®, method®, Autan®, Baygon®, Mr Muscle®, Duck®, Lysoform®, FamilyGuard™ Brand and more – are in homes, schools and businesses in virtually every country worldwide.

As a global, purpose-led company, we are committed to making the world a better place today and for future generations. That means relentlessly bringing our expertise in science, innovation and partnerships to bear on some of the world's most pressing environmental and health issues like reducing plastic waste and eradicating malaria. Around the world, we use our resources to unlock greater economic and educational opportunities for people and communities where access may be limited, but curiosity and potential are limitless.

See how SC Johnson is a Family Company At Work For a Better World by visiting scjohnson.com or joining us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

